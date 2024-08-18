WORLD
Forest fires in Türkiye's Izmir, Bolu brought under control — minister
Authorities deploy firefighting helicopters equipped with night-vision capabilities overnight, and the efforts resume in the morning with the aid of two planes and seven helicopters.
Firefighters continue to work to extinguish the forest fire that broke out in Balikliova in Izmir's Urla district, Turkiye on August 18, 2024. / Photo: AA / AA
Tuncay ŞahinTuncay Şahin
August 18, 2024

Forest fires in Izmir's Karsiyaka and Urla and Bolu's Goynuk districts have been brought under control, Minister of Agriculture and Forestry Ibrahim Yumakli has announced.

Multiple forest fires started in western Türkiye's Aydin, Izmir, and Manisa provinces, with firefighters working tirelessly to contain the spreading flames, authorities said.

In Aydin's Bozdogan district, aerial and ground teams are combating a fire that broke out in the upper parts of the Alhisar neighborhood on Friday.

The blaze has intensified near the border of Mugla's Kavaklidere district, affecting several villages.

Authorities have evacuated some homes in the Ormepinar neighborhood as a precautionary measure.

Meanwhile, Izmir province is battling fires in three districts. A major blaze in Karsiyaka, which started on Thursday, has spread to residential areas and an industrial zone, forcing the evacuation of three neighborhoods.

Firefighting helicopters equipped with night-vision capabilities were deployed overnight, and the efforts resumed in the morning with the aid of two planes and seven helicopters.

In Urla’s Balikliova neighborhood and Menderes’ Sasal neighborhood in Izmir, additional fires broke out in scrubland and forested areas on Saturday.

Ground crews fought the flames throughout the night, and as day broke, aerial support was deployed to control the fires.

Firefighters remain committed to bringing these blazes under control.

In Manisa province, a forest fire that began on Wednesday in Gordes district has spread to Salihli and Golmarmara districts.

The Izmir Regional Directorate of Forestry has deployed significant resources, including 7 helicopters, 66 fire trucks, and 550 personnel to combat the flames. Several villages have been evacuated for safety.

Authorities are urging residents to remain vigilant as firefighters work to bring the situation under control. The cause of the fires remains under investigation.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
