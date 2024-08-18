Forest fires in Izmir's Karsiyaka and Urla and Bolu's Goynuk districts have been brought under control, Minister of Agriculture and Forestry Ibrahim Yumakli has announced.

Multiple forest fires started in western Türkiye's Aydin, Izmir, and Manisa provinces, with firefighters working tirelessly to contain the spreading flames, authorities said.

In Aydin's Bozdogan district, aerial and ground teams are combating a fire that broke out in the upper parts of the Alhisar neighborhood on Friday.

The blaze has intensified near the border of Mugla's Kavaklidere district, affecting several villages.

Authorities have evacuated some homes in the Ormepinar neighborhood as a precautionary measure.

Meanwhile, Izmir province is battling fires in three districts. A major blaze in Karsiyaka, which started on Thursday, has spread to residential areas and an industrial zone, forcing the evacuation of three neighborhoods.

Firefighting helicopters equipped with night-vision capabilities were deployed overnight, and the efforts resumed in the morning with the aid of two planes and seven helicopters.