Alain Delon, the legendary French actor whose performances helped define 20th-century cinema, has passed away at the age of 88.

His children confirmed his death in Delon's rural home in Douchy-Montcorbon, some 135 kilometres south of Paris, on Sunday, according to Euronews.

Born on November 8, 1935, in Sceaux, a suburb south of Paris, Delon captivated global audiences with iconic roles in films like Plein So leil (1960), The Leopard (1963), and Le Samourai (1967).

His striking looks and complex portrayals earned him international acclaim, often hailed as one of the most beautiful and enigmatic men in film history.

Despite his success in movies, Alain Delon's life was not always easy.