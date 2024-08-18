Israeli forces have once again targeted a crew from Turkish public broadcaster TRT in Palestine's Gaza, where they have been working to inform the world about the ongoing massacres in the besieged enclave.

TRT Arabi correspondent Sami Barhoom and his team's vehicle were shot at with long-barrelled weapons on Sunday, with five bullets striking the car. There were no casualties, but Barhoom sustained light injuries.

"While we were on a field mission for the TRT network, we were directly shot by Israeli forces in the northwest of Khan Younis," Barhoom said, adding that the bullets directly targeted their face and chest.

"We were on a field mission ... (and) this car is for the press. To wear the protective gear and helmet is all that indicates that we are journalists," Barhoom said.

Türkiye's Head of Communications Fahrettin Altun condemned the attack, which took place as the TRT team was "trying to report that there is no more space left even in the cemeteries in Gaza."

"Israel will certainly be held accountable for its genocidal crimes as well as its attacks and massacres against TRT and other journalists who opened a 'communication corridor' from Gaza to the world," he added, conveying his well wishes to Barhoom.

'Risking death to convey the truth'

"We will never give up being the voice of Gaza, despite all obstacles from the terrorist state of Israel, which recognises no moral or humanitarian boundaries," TRT's Director General Zahid Sobaci said in a statement on X.

Deputy Director General Omer Faruk Tanriverdi reported that despite the attack by "genocidal Israel," the TRT team "are standing tall."

"As our brother Sami and our entire team always say: 'No matter what happens, we will continue to convey the facts and events in Gaza,'" he added.