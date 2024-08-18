WORLD
Russia says 'no direct or indirect negotiations' between Moscow and Kiev
Moscow denies a report by The Washington Post that alleged indirect talks with Kiev have been negatively affected because of Ukraine's attack on the Kursk region.
"No one broke anything off because there was nothing to break off," Maria Zakharova, spokesperson for Russia's foreign ministry, said of the Post report. / Photo: Reuters Archive / Reuters Archive
By Staff Reporter
August 18, 2024

Russia denied a report that Ukraine's attack on the Kursk region had derailed indirect talks with Kiev on halting strikes on energy and power targets, saying there had been no talks with Kiev about civilian infrastructure facilities.

The Washington Postreported on Saturday that Ukraine and Russia were set to send delegations to Qatar this month to negotiate a landmark agreement halting strikes on energy and power infrastructure on both warring sides.

The Post said the agreement would have amounted to a partial ceasefire but that the talks were derailed due to Ukraine's attack on Russian sovereign territory.

"No one broke anything off because there was nothing to break off," Maria Zakharova, spokeswoman for Russia's foreign ministry, said on Sunday of the Post report.

"There have been no direct or indirect negotiations between Russia and the Kiev regime on the safety of civilian critical infrastructure facilities."

Ukraine's government did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Post reported that Ukraine's presidential office said the summit in Doha had been postponed due to the situation in the Middle East and that it would take place in video conference format on August 22.

Russia and Ukraine have both accused each other of striking civilian infrastructure in the war. Both deny they do so.

Zakharova then quoted President Vladimir Putin who on August 12 questioned what talks there could be with Ukraine after its ground attack on Russia, and what he said were attacks on Russian civilian infrastructure.

"There is nothing to talk about with people who unleash such things," Zakharova said.

Russia sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine in February 2022 in what it calls a "special military operation" and now holds about 18 percent of the country.

Ukraine's cross-border strike into the Kursk region on August 6 was the first military incursion into Russian territory since World War Two.

SOURCE:Reuters
