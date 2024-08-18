Palestinian detainees in Israel's Ofer Prison in the occupied West Bank receive water for only 45 minutes per day, a Palestinian commission has said.

"The general conditions in Israeli prisons remain difficult and complex. They are getting worse," the Commission of Detainees' Affairs said in a statement on Sunday.

The commission said water is available to detainees in the detention facility "for only 45 minutes daily".

"Electricity goes off at 10 PM until noon the next day, while the food is poor in both quantity and quality," it added.

The commission said several prisoners "were beaten and mistreated multiple times, with some being assaulted while going out to see their lawyers".

"All of the detainees are suffering significant weight loss due to the (Israeli) policy of starvation," it added.