WORLD
3 MIN READ
Palestinian detainees in Israel's Ofer Prison get water for 45 min per day
There are at least 1,500 Palestinian detainees in the occupied West Bank's Ofer Prison.
Palestinian detainees in Israel's Ofer Prison get water for 45 min per day
The commission says several prisoners "were beaten and mistreated multiple times, with some being assaulted while going out to see their lawyers". / Photo: AP Archive / AP
Sena SerimSena Serim
August 18, 2024

Palestinian detainees in Israel's Ofer Prison in the occupied West Bank receive water for only 45 minutes per day, a Palestinian commission has said.

"The general conditions in Israeli prisons remain difficult and complex. They are getting worse," the Commission of Detainees' Affairs said in a statement on Sunday.

The commission said water is available to detainees in the detention facility "for only 45 minutes daily".

"Electricity goes off at 10 PM until noon the next day, while the food is poor in both quantity and quality," it added.

The commission said several prisoners "were beaten and mistreated multiple times, with some being assaulted while going out to see their lawyers".

RelatedIsrael’s 'Abu Ghraib': Torture, abuse rife in desert concentration camp

"All of the detainees are suffering significant weight loss due to the (Israeli) policy of starvation," it added.

RECOMMENDED

Ibrahim Najajreh, who heads the commission's office in Hebron, said there are at least 1,500 Palestinian detainees in the Ofer Prison.

"Each detainee must make the best use of the available water for drinking and fulfilling his needs of ablution and bathing, as there are no storage facilities," he said.

A joint statement from the commission and the Palestinian Prisoner Society estimates that more than 10,100 Palestinians have been detained by the Israeli army in the occupied West Bank since October 7, 2023.

At least 635 Palestinians have also been killed and nearly 5,400 others injured by Israeli army fire in the occupied territory during the same period, according to the Health Ministry.

In a landmark advisory opinion on July 19, the International Court of Justice declared Israel's decades-long occupation of the Palestinian land unlawful and demanded the evacuation of all existing settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Gaza ceasefire's permanence requires full Israeli withdrawal, Palestine tells UNSC
US Fed resists Trump pressure, keeps interest rates unchanged
US lawmakers condemn attack on Ilhan Omar, blame Trump's 'hateful rhetoric'
No Trump reaction yet, but Bessent says EU 'funding war against themselves' with India trade deal
Germany backs nationwide Syrian government control of security forces
Europe, Canada and Japan condemn Israel’s demolition of UNRWA HQ in occupied East Jerusalem
Russia, Ukraine and US prepare for second round of peace talks in Abu Dhabi
Danish veterans slam US embassy for removing flags honouring fallen soldiers
Deutsche Bank offices searched over suspected money laundering linked to Abramovich
Two-year RSF siege leaves 1,300 malnutrition cases in Sudan's Kordofan city: medics
Israel carries out sweeping raids, arrests dozens in occupied West Bank
Türkiye to enhance Oman's economic transformation with production capacity
Greenland standoff serves as wake-up call for Europe: Macron
Putin hails progress in Syria during Moscow talks with al Sharaa
Maliki rejects 'blatant US interference' after Trump threatens to cut Iraq support