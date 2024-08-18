WORLD
Nearly a third of Belarus army sent to Ukraine border: Lukashenko
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko says the deployment comes with Ukraine allegedly stationing more than 120,000 of its troops along the Belarus border.
Lukashenko said the Belarusian-Ukrainian border was mined "as never before" and that Ukrainian troops would incur huge losses if they tried to cross it. / Photo: Reuters  / Reuters
August 18, 2024

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has said that Ukraine had stationed more than 120,000 troops at its border with Belarus and Minsk had deployed nearly a third of its armed forces along the entire border, the Belta state news agency reported.

Lukashenko, a staunch ally of Vladimir Putin, was speaking against the backdrop of a Ukrainian incursion into Russia that began on August 6 when thousands of Kiev's troops smashed through Russia's western border.

"Seeing their aggressive policy, we have introduced there and placed in certain points — in case of war, they would be defence — our military along the entire border," Belta cited Lukashenko as saying in an interview with Russian state television.

Kiev did not respond to a request for comment.

Andriy Demchenko, a spokesperson for the Ukrainian border service, told Ukrainian media outlet Ukrainska Pravda on Sunday that the situation on the border with Belarus remained unchanged.

"As we can see, Lukashenko's rhetoric does not change either ... We are not seeing any increase in the number of equipment or personnel of Belarusian units near our border," Demchenko said.

Lukashenko did not say exactly how many troops Minsk deployed along the border. Belarus' professional army has about 48,000 troops and around 12,000 state border troops, according to the 2022 International Institute for Strategic Studies' Military Balance.

Belarusian Defence Minister Viktor Khrenin said on Friday there was a high probability of an armed provocation from neighbouring Ukraine and that the situation at their shared border "remains tense".

Lukashenko said the Belarusian-Ukrainian border was mined "as never before" and that Ukrainian troops would incur huge losses if they tried to cross it.

