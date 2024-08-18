Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has said that Ukraine had stationed more than 120,000 troops at its border with Belarus and Minsk had deployed nearly a third of its armed forces along the entire border, the Belta state news agency reported.

Lukashenko, a staunch ally of Vladimir Putin, was speaking against the backdrop of a Ukrainian incursion into Russia that began on August 6 when thousands of Kiev's troops smashed through Russia's western border.

"Seeing their aggressive policy, we have introduced there and placed in certain points — in case of war, they would be defence — our military along the entire border," Belta cited Lukashenko as saying in an interview with Russian state television.

Kiev did not respond to a request for comment.

Related Belarus says a high chance of 'armed provocation' from Ukraine

Andriy Demchenko, a spokesperson for the Ukrainian border service, told Ukrainian media outlet Ukrainska Pravda on Sunday that the situation on the border with Belarus remained unchanged.