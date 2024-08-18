WORLD
2 MIN READ
1921 Tulsa massacre exhumations reveal gunshot wounds on victims
It is estimated that as many as 300 people, most of them Black, died on May 31, 1921, when a large white mob overwhelmed Tulsa's Greenwood neighbourhood.
1921 Tulsa massacre exhumations reveal gunshot wounds on victims
In this 1921 image provided by the Library of Congress, smoke billows over Tulsa, Oklahoma, during the Tulsa race massacre. / Photo: AP / Others
By Staff Reporter
August 18, 2024

Three of the 11 victims of the 1921 race massacre in Tulsa, Oklahoma, who were exhumed, were found with gunshot wounds, the city said.

Two of those three victims were found to have wounds from two different firearms and one had "evidence of possible burns," the city said in an update of its investigation into the massacre on Friday.

"The people we are searching for are not just names in history, they are someone's family who deserve a proper burial," Tulsa Mayor GT Bynum said.

More than 40 remains have been exhumed since Bynum launched the 1921 Graves Investigation in 2018. The project aims to reexamine the potential graves from the massacre.

RelatedPop culture pushes forgotten Tulsa massacre into mainstream America
RECOMMENDED

State archaeologist Dr Kary Stackelbeck said data has confirmed that the experts involved in the project are finding individuals who fit the profile of massacre victims.

Last month, a World War One veteran became the first massacre victim identified as a part of the project.

Twenty-six death certificates were issued for Black victims of the massacre in 1921.

However, it is estimated that as many as 300 people, most of them Black, died on May 31, 1921, when a large white mob overwhelmed Tulsa's Greenwood neighbourhood, a prosperous community nicknamed "Black Wall Street".

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Lawmaker among 15 dead in Colombia passenger plane crash
Gaza ceasefire's permanence requires full Israeli withdrawal, Palestine tells UNSC
US Fed resists Trump pressure, keeps interest rates unchanged
US lawmakers condemn attack on Ilhan Omar, blame Trump's 'hateful rhetoric'
No Trump reaction yet, but Bessent says EU 'funding war against themselves' with India trade deal
Germany backs nationwide Syrian government control of security forces
Europe, Canada and Japan condemn Israel’s demolition of UNRWA HQ in occupied East Jerusalem
Russia, Ukraine and US prepare for second round of peace talks in Abu Dhabi
Danish veterans slam US embassy for removing flags honouring fallen soldiers
Deutsche Bank offices searched over suspected money laundering linked to Abramovich
Two-year RSF siege leaves 1,300 malnutrition cases in Sudan's Kordofan city: medics
Israel carries out sweeping raids, arrests dozens in occupied West Bank
Türkiye to enhance Oman's economic transformation with production capacity
Greenland standoff serves as wake-up call for Europe: Macron
Putin hails progress in Syria during Moscow talks with al Sharaa