Three of the 11 victims of the 1921 race massacre in Tulsa, Oklahoma, who were exhumed, were found with gunshot wounds, the city said.

Two of those three victims were found to have wounds from two different firearms and one had "evidence of possible burns," the city said in an update of its investigation into the massacre on Friday.

"The people we are searching for are not just names in history, they are someone's family who deserve a proper burial," Tulsa Mayor GT Bynum said.

More than 40 remains have been exhumed since Bynum launched the 1921 Graves Investigation in 2018. The project aims to reexamine the potential graves from the massacre.