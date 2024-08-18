Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said the daring military incursion into Russia's Kursk region aims to create a buffer zone to prevent further attacks by Moscow across the border.

"It is now our primary task in defensive operations overall: to destroy as much Russian war potential as possible and conduct maximum counteroffensive actions. This includes creating a buffer zone on the aggressor's territory — our operation in the Kursk region," he said in his nightly address on Sunday.

"Our operation in the Kursk region is still inflicting losses on the Russian army and the Russian state, their defence industry and their economy," he said.

This weekend, Ukraine destroyed a key bridge in the region and struck a second one nearby, disrupting supply lines as it pressed a stunning cross-border incursion that began August 6, officials said.

Pro-Kremlin military bloggers acknowledged that the destruction of the first bridge on the Seim River near the town of Glushkovo will impede deliveries of supplies to Russian forces, repelling Ukraine's incursion, although Moscow could still use pontoons and smaller bridges.

Ukraine's air force chief, Lieutenant General Mykola Oleshchuk, on Friday, released a video of an air strike that cut the bridge in two.

Less than two days later, Ukrainian troops hit a second bridge in Russia, according to Oleshchuk and Russian regional Governor Alexei Smirnov.

As of Sunday morning, there were no officials giving the exact location of the second bridge attack. But Russian Telegram channels claimed that a second bridge over the Seim, in the village of Zvannoe, had been struck.