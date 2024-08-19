China's coastguard has said a Philippine vessel that had ignored its repeated warnings "deliberately collided" with a Chinese ship in an "unprofessional and dangerous" manner, according to statements.

In one of the statements on Monday, China's maritime security said the same Philippine vessel then entered waters near Second Thomas Shoal after being prevented from entering Sabina Shoal waters.

Two Philippine coastguard vessels "illegally intruded" into waters adjacent to Sabina Shoal without permission in the early hours of Monday, according to the China coastguard spokesperson Gan Yu.

"The Philippines has repeatedly provoked and caused trouble, violated the temporary arrangements between China and the Philippines," Gan said, referring to Philippines' supplies missions to a vessel grounded on Second Thomas Shoal.

China's coastguard said it took control measures against the Philippine ships in accordance with the law in the incidents early on Monday and warned the Philippines to "immediately stop infringement and provocation" or "bear all consequences".