Monday, August 19, 2024

1718 GMT –– US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has said Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu assured him of support for a US proposal to bridge gaps on a Gaza ceasefire.

"In a very constructive meeting with Prime Minister Netanyahu today, he confirmed to me that Israel accepts the bridging proposal. He supports it. It's now incumbent on Hamas to do the same," Blinken told reporters in Tel Aviv.

Blinken added that Netanyahu has promised to send an Israeli team to new talks scheduled this week on a ceasefire with Hamas.

Hamas has accused Netanyahu of adding new terms to the previous peace deal, which had approval of the US President Joe Biden.

The Palestinian side wants Israel to immediately end its attack on Gaza and withdraw the occupation forces, a move that can pave the way for exchange of Israeli hostages for the Palestinian prisoners in Israeli custody.

More updates 👇

1745 GMT –– Israeli PM says aims to free 'maximum' number living hostages in first Gaza exchange

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he sought to free a "maximum number" of living hostages held in Gaza in the first stage of a ceasefire deal with Hamas.

"I would like to emphasise: The efforts to release a maximum number of living hostages –– already in the first stage of the deal," he said in a video statement released by his office after meeting US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

1742 GMT –– 1 killed as Israeli warplane hits car in southern Lebanon

At least one person was killed in an Israeli air strike in southern Lebanon in the evening, the Health Ministry said.

A ministry statement said the strike targeted a car in the town of Deir Qanoun El Ain in the Tyre district.

Several people were also injured in the attack, according to the state-run National News Agency.

No details are yet available about the identity of the victim.

1736 GMT –– Israeli strike targets Hezbollah arms depot in Lebanon's Bekaa Valley, security sources say

An Israeli strike in the evening targeted a Hezbollah arms depot in Lebanon's eastern Bekaa Valley, two security sources told Reuters.

Hezbollah and other armed groups in Lebanon have been trading fire with Israel in parallel with the Gaza war.

Israeli strikes for the last 10 months have regularly targeted Hezbollah fighters and rocket launch sites, but strikes on arms depots have been rare.

1729 GMT –– Blinken says Washington working with Israeli government on polio vaccination plan

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said he was concerned about the emergence of polio in Gaza and that Washington was working with the Israeli government on a vaccination plan.

Speaking to reporters in Tel Aviv, Blinken said he believes they will be able to move forward with a plan in coming weeks.

Related Re-emergence of polio in Gaza makes mothers fearful

1659 GMT –– Scottish government suspends all meetings with Israel

The Scottish government announced that it had suspended all meetings with Israeli ambassadors until "real progress" is made towards peace in Gaza and unimpeded access is granted to humanitarian assistance to the enclave.

In a statement, External Affairs Secretary Angus Robertson said the Scottish government would not accept any invitation for a further meeting with Israel until there was real progress on the Gaza conflict.

"This will remain our position until such time as real progress has been made towards peace, unimpeded access to humanitarian assistance is provided and Israel cooperates fully with its international obligations on the investigation of genocide and war crimes," said Robertson.

1643 GMT –– At least 6 civilians killed in fresh Israeli attack in Gaza City

At least six civilians were killed in Israeli bombardment in Gaza City in the evening, the Civil Defence Agency said.

The fatalities occurred when Israeli forces shelled a group of civilians in the Shati refugee camp west of Gaza City, spokesperson Mahmoud Basal said in a statement.

Several people were also reported killed in an Israeli strike on a house in Al-Tuffah neighborhood in Gaza City, the spokesman said, without giving an exact figure.

1535 GMT –– Israel to send negotiators to Gaza ceasefire talks in Egypt, Netanyahu tells Blinken

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he plans to send his negotiating team to Egypt this week for a new round of Gaza ceasefire and prisoner-hostage swap talks.

Netanyahu made the assertion during his meeting with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in West Jerusalem early Monday, The Times of Israel newspaper said, citing an Israeli official.

The Israeli delegation will be headed by Mossad chief David Barnea and includes head of Israel's domestic security service Ronen Bar and the Israeli army's hostages file chief Nitzan Alon.

Meanwhile, the Israeli public broadcaster KAN said an Israeli delegation returned from Egypt after holding talks there on the Israeli presence in the Philadelphi Corridor on the border between Gaza and Egypt.

No details were provided by the broadcaster about the talks.

1510 GMT –– Pro-Palestine protests loom ahead of first day of DNC in Chicago

Tens of thousands of pro-Palestinian protesters are expected to gather outside the Democratic National Convention (DNC) on its opening day to assail the Biden administration's position on Israel as it wages its war on Gaza.

A one-mile march organised by umbrella group March on the DNC was to take place at a park outside the convention arena hours before President Joe Biden addresses the gathering where Democratic delegates will publicly nominate Vice President Kamala Harris as their presidential candidate.

Organisers will continue to negotiate with authorities about extending the march route so that all the protesters can have a chance to walk, said Hatem Abudayyeh, a spokesman for March, comprised of more than 200 groups.

Abudayyeh said he expected tens of thousands of marchers at the 1 pm CDT (1800 GMT) event. The group has its own security, and he does not expect violence from the protesters amid the heavy police and US Secret Service presence around the security perimeter.

Protesters want police not to infringe on their free speech rights, he said.

"That's their only responsibility. We don't need them to keep us safe. We don't need them to protect us, just not to infringe on our rights," Abudayyeh said Monday morning.

1504 GMT –– Canada urges immediate ceasefire, boost in aid to Gaza on World Humanitarian Day

On World Humanitarian Day, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called for an urgent ceasefire and increased humanitarian aid to Gaza, underscoring the dire need for assistance in the region.

Trudeau reaffirmed Canada's commitment to aiding those in need through partnerships with organisations such as the UN, the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement, and various NGOs.

Addressing the crisis in Gaza, he described the situation as "catastrophic" and emphasised: "One region where humanitarian aid is most needed today is Gaza."

Canada has pledged $165 million in aid for Gaza and the occupied West Bank. Trudeau called for "an urgent ceasefire" and stressed the importance of "the release of hostages, the protection of civilians, and an increased flow of humanitarian aid throughout the region".

1456 GMT –– Saudi, Egyptian foreign ministers discuss efforts to reach Gaza ceasefire

The foreign ministers of Saudi Arabia and Egypt held talks in Riyadh to discuss efforts to reach a ceasefire deal in Gaza.

An Egyptian Foreign Ministry statement said Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty and his Saudi counterpart Prince Faisal bin Farhan discussed bilateral relations and regional developments, "especially the situation in Gaza and efforts being made in this regard".

The Egyptian minister arrived in the Saudi capital on Sunday for talks with Saudi officials.

1448 GMT –– Palestinian baby killed in Israeli drone strike in Khan Younis

A Palestinian baby was killed and several displaced women were injured in an Israeli drone strike in the southern Gaza city of Khan Younis, according to a medical source.

The eight-month baby lost her life when a drone shelled refugee tents in Asdaa area west of Khan Younis, the source told Anadolu.

The attack came one day after the Israeli army expanded its ground offensive in Khan Younis, reaching Hamad residential city in the western part of the city.

1406 GMT –– Israeli air strikes on Yemen's Al Hudaydah Port 'possible war crime': Rights group

Human Rights Watch (HRW) denounced last month's Israeli air strikes on Al Hudaydah Port in western Yemen as a "possible war crime".

At least six civilians were killed and over 80 others injured on July 20 when Israeli warplanes struck more than two dozen oil storage tanks and two shipping cranes in the Yemeni port as well as a power plant in the province.

The attacks came one day after a Houthi drone strike killed one Israeli and injured four others in Tel Aviv.

"The attacks appeared to cause disproportionate harm to civilians and civilian objects," the New York-based rights groups said. "Serious violations of the laws of war committed willfully, that is deliberately or recklessly, are war crimes."

1319 GMT –– Hezbollah drone attack kills 1 Israeli soldier, injures another amid escalation

An Israeli soldier was killed and another seriously injured in a Hezbollah drone attack from Lebanon, the military said as tensions continue to escalate along the Israeli-Lebanese border.

A military statement said the drone strike targeted Western Galilee in northern Israel.

According to The Times of Israel newspaper, at least five explosive-laden drones were launched from Lebanon towards Western Galilee.

Lebanese group Hezbollah took responsibility for the attack, saying it achieved "direct hits" on Israeli military positions along the border.

1257 GMT –– US secretary of state meets Israeli premier amid ongoing Gaza ceasefire talks

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken held a three-hour meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as part of ongoing efforts to reach a Gaza ceasefire and prisoner-hostage exchange agreement with Hamas.

A statement by Netanyahu's office said the meeting was "positive" and that there was a "good atmosphere".

The US Embassy in Israel released a photo of Blinken and Netanyahu meeting in the Israeli prime minister's office.

"The Prime Minister reiterated Israel's commitment to the updated American proposal for the release of our hostages – which takes into account Israel's security needs, which he strongly insists upon," Netanyahu's office said.

There was no immediate comment yet from the US Department of State on Blinken's talks with Netanyahu.

1241 GMT –– Lufthansa extends suspension of flights to Middle East until August 26

Lufthansa announced that it is extending the suspension of flights to the Middle East crisis region due to security concerns.

A statement from the German flag carrier said all flights to and from Tel Aviv, Iran's capital Tehran, Beirut, Erbil in northern Iraq, and Jordan's capital Amman will remain suspended until August 26, due to heightened tensions.

Lufthansa will not use Iraqi and Iranian airspace during this period, the statement said.