Explosion kills one, injures another in Tel Aviv
Police say the explosion happened as the victim, a man in his 50s, was driving his truck on Lod Street.
"All investigative avenues are being explored," a police spokesperson said. / Photo: AA / AA
August 19, 2024

A man has been killed in an explosion in his vehicle in Israel's capital, Tel Aviv, police and medics said, while another was moderately injured.

Police said on Sunday that the blast occurred as the man was driving a truck on Lod Street in the city.

Magen David Adom medics said they found the body of a man in his 50s beside the burning truck.

RECOMMENDED

The Times of Israelquoted police sources as saying that the motive was "likely criminal and not terror".

"All investigative avenues are being explored," a police spokesperson said.

