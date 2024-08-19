Ukraine's air defence units have repelled Russia's overnight air attack, including on Kiev, destroying all 11 drones that Moscow launched, targeting Ukraine's territory, Ukraine's air force has said.

The Air Force said on the Telegram messaging app on Monday that the drones were destroyed over the Mykolaiv, Cherkasy, Vinnytsia, Kiev, Dnipropetrovsk, Kharkiv, Sumy, and Donetsk regions.

Reuters' witnesses heard blasts in what sounded like air defence units at work on Kiev's outskirts early on Monday.