Madhya Pradesh, India: Up until a few months back, 17-year-old Zeenat Qureshi was like any of the tens of millions of girls her age in India. She was poor and had to help her mother in their brick home in a village in Madya Pradesh and tend to the cattle. But she had a family, her things, and friends.

Zeenat died on August 9. She died of pneumonia, a doctor told her family. She got sick after getting drenched in the rain. It wasn’t like she wanted to get wet. She didn’t have any choice but to brave the downpour. Zeenat was among dozens of people living in the open in Bhainswahi village. All of them are Muslims, and the authorities bulldozed their homes.

Her father attended the funeral in handcuffs with policemen by his side. This is a story of how India’s government built homes for the poorest segment of society and then bulldozed them based on religion.

And it all started with the rumour of an injured cow.

In the early hours of June 15, dozens of armed police officers descended on Bhainswahi village in Mandla district of Madhya Pradesh, a large province smack in the middle of India.

Police officers, wielding guns and batons, cordoned off a part of the Muslim-dominated village and ordered everyone to come out of their houses.

“They didn’t even give us time to collect (our) children’s school books or our valuables,” says Aliya Bano, a 30-year-old mother.

"My daughters begged the police to let them save their school things…their uniforms, their books – everything is buried under there now," she tells TRT World, gesturing to the pile of debris.

A few hours later, authorities brought in bulldozers and razed at least 16 houses into piles of rubble as women and children wailed and protested nearby. They were all Muslim homes.

“Our entire life savings are gone- all the money my husband worked so hard for – it's all in there," says Gulshan Bano, another victim, her eyes fixed on the ruins of her demolished home.

What happened in Bhainswahi village is a stark reminder of how constitutionally secular India has become hostage to Hindu right-wing groups, which are regularly inciting religious sentiment for political and electoral gains.

At the centre of it is an allegation that Muslims slaughter cows, considered sacred in Hindu religious mythology.

Several states have banned cow slaughter since Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) came to power in 2014. Violators can be punished with imprisonment for up to 3 years.

Over the years, Hindu extremist groups or cow vigilantes have taken it upon themselves to ‘protect’ cows, which freely roam the roads in many cities, including India’s IT hub of Bangalore.

Vigilantes often set up unauthorised checkposts on roads and highways, stopping trucks to check if cows are being transported.

In a matter of weeks in June this year, ten incidents were reported where mobs attacked people transporting cattle.

In a 2019 report, the rights group Human Rights Watch said more than two-thirds of the people killed by radical vigilantes were Muslims. Last year, a video went viral in which a Muslim truck driver was hacked to death in the middle of the road in Bihar.

Ironically, Bhainswahi means ‘buffalo’ in Hindi. A few days before the police ‘operation’, a cow had allegedly jumped out of a truck in Mandla and was dragged along the road.

Members of Bajrang Dal and Vishwa Hindu Parishad, right-wing groups aligned with Modi’s BJP, took to the streets in protest. The cow was being transported to be slaughtered in Bhainswahi, they said and demanded that police register a case and investigate it. They had threatened to take their protest to the Muslim-majority parts of Bhainswahi if the police didn’t act.

What followed has become a neverending nightmare for scores of Muslims.

A meaty nightmare

“Cow meat? Yes, look here; there’s so much of it everywhere. You can even see it today,” says Aliya Bano. The irony in her words does not escape her gestures toward a pile of concrete, twisted iron rebars and clothes in the ruins of what was once her home.

Bano looks much older than her three decades, her weather-beaten face creased with weariness from the years of hard labour. Her husband is a junk scrap dealer, and she helps him out with that.

A month after the demolitions, TRT World visited the village, which requires a 17-hour-long train journey from New Delhi to Jabalpur and then a three-hour drive to reach the village.

Police have since arrested at least 11 Muslim men and implicated them in cases related to illegal butchering and sale of cows. But the family of the detainees and others in the neighbourhood denied slaughtering cows.

Locals say they only milked cows.

“We had four animals—a cow, a goat, a cat, and a dog. The police only took the cow. I had never seen so many police in one place in my life. They didn’t let us take anything from our house,” says Bano.