Since the outbreak of Israel's brutal war in Gaza on October 7, several prominent Western media outlets critical of the Israeli state have centred their focus on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his far-right government.

Their narratives consistently depict Netanyahu as the central figure of Israel's aggressive policies.

In this context, there have been attempts to elevate Benny Gantz, leader of the National Unity coalition, as the main opposition figure, framing him as a legitimate alternative to Netanyahu's leadership in Israel, as covered by outlets like The Guardian and The New York Times.

However, this positioning is loaded with hypocrisy. It’s important to remember that Gantz himself is a former chief of staff of the Israeli military and a member of the war cabinet until recently.

He infamously bragged during his 2019 election campaign about having sent parts of Gaza “back to the Stone Age” during the Israeli military’s 2014 assault on Gaza under his command, which left thousands of Palestinians dead.

His statements were prominently featured in a series of campaign videos aimed at bolstering his military credentials.

Figures like Gantz, who are currently showcased in Western media and even in Israeli outlets as part of the anti-Netanyahu camp, are often presented as key opposition voices.

Yet, their own pasts are deeply entangled with the same aggressive policies and actions they claim to oppose today, as each of them has played a role in the atrocities committed in Gaza and other parts of Palestine.

In Israeli leadership, there is no clear divide between the right and the left or the moderate and the radical, as both sides have been complicit in these crimes against humanity.

While these figures may criticise Netanyahu and his associates for their actions or point to their previous dealings with Palestinians, this does not make them more peaceful—it merely reflects their opportunism.

Their engagement with Palestinians has been motivated by political motivations, not a genuine commitment to peace.

From generals to 'peacemakers'

One of the most prominent figures in this category is Ehud Olmert, who served as Israel’s prime minister from 2006 to 2009.

Olmert is well-known for his harsh criticism of Netanyahu; he regularly appears in leading Israeli and international media outlets, where he gets a wide platform to voice his criticisms.

Despite his image as a "champion of democracy", it is crucial to remember that Olmert comes from Kadima, a centre-right party founded by Ariel Sharon, the mastermind behind the Sabra and Shatila massacres.

Kadima only distanced itself from Likud over the Gaza withdrawal, yet it maintained the same occupation policies.

In fact, it was Olmert who launched the 2008 Gaza War after abandoning peace talks mediated by Türkiye and was responsible for implementing the blockade that followed.

The 2006 Lebanon War, during which the infamous Dahiya Doctrine was first applied, also took place under Olmert's leadership.

Israel's refusal to acknowledge its failures in this conflict resulted in the deaths of numerous civilians, and Olmert bears significant responsibility for this outcome.

Or take Ehud Barak—the man now rallying against Netanyahu's extremism.

But this is the same Barak who orchestrated some of the most brutal military operations during his tenure, with policies that entrenched the occupation and inflicted immense suffering on Palestinians.

Yet now, he's somehow positioned as a voice of reason.

Criticising Netanyahu might be the trendy thing to do, but it certainly doesn’t wash away Barak’s own deep complicity in the very crises he pretends to stand against.