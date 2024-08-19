BIZTECH
2 MIN READ
Russia-China trade in 2024 set to surpass last year's record: Siluanov
Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov says over 90 percent of transactions between Russia and China are now conducted in their national currencies — the ruble and the yuan.
Russia-China trade in 2024 set to surpass last year's record: Siluanov
Russian finance minister says partnership between Moscow and Beijing is a stabilising factor amid the global shift towards a multipolar world order. / Photo: Reuters / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
August 19, 2024

Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov has predicted on that trade turnover between Russia and China in 2024 will exceed last year's record.

Speaking at a meeting with Chinese Finance Minister Lan Fong in Moscow, Siluanov noted, "Last year saw a record in bilateral trade. Based on the results of the past seven months, all indicators suggest that this year we will surpass that high mark."

According to the General Administration of Customs of China, Sino-Russian trade volume for the January-July period reached $136.67 billion, reflecting a 1.6 percent increase year-on-year.

Siluanov attributed the continued growth in foreign trade to the robust partnership between the two countries, despite Western sanctions. He emphasised that this partnership is a stabilising factor amid the global shift towards a multipolar world order.

RECOMMENDED

"Our cooperation has become one of the stabilising factors as the polycentric world order takes shape," Siluanov said. He also highlighted that over 90 percent of transactions between Russia and China are now conducted in their national currencies — the ruble and the yuan.

In addition, Siluanov reported positive economic indicators for Russia, including a 4.7 percent growth in the first half of the year, a historic low unemployment rate of 2.4 percent, over 10 percent real wage growth, and an investment rate exceeding 14 percent for the first quarter.

RelatedPutin hails stronger-than-ever ties between Moscow and Beijing
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Gaza ceasefire's permanence requires full Israeli withdrawal, Palestine tells UNSC
US Fed resists Trump pressure, keeps interest rates unchanged
US lawmakers condemn attack on Ilhan Omar, blame Trump's 'hateful rhetoric'
No Trump reaction yet, but Bessent says EU 'funding war against themselves' with India trade deal
Germany backs nationwide Syrian government control of security forces
Europe, Canada and Japan condemn Israel’s demolition of UNRWA HQ in occupied East Jerusalem
Russia, Ukraine and US prepare for second round of peace talks in Abu Dhabi
Danish veterans slam US embassy for removing flags honouring fallen soldiers
Deutsche Bank offices searched over suspected money laundering linked to Abramovich
Two-year RSF siege leaves 1,300 malnutrition cases in Sudan's Kordofan city: medics
Israel carries out sweeping raids, arrests dozens in occupied West Bank
Türkiye to enhance Oman's economic transformation with production capacity
Greenland standoff serves as wake-up call for Europe: Macron
Putin hails progress in Syria during Moscow talks with al Sharaa
Maliki rejects 'blatant US interference' after Trump threatens to cut Iraq support