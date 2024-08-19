In Gaza, a mother worries that her month-old son, Mohammed, could be infected with polio after the Palestinian health ministry confirmed the first case in the enclave on Friday, ending a 25 year period in which the besieged enclave was polio-free.

Just three days after his birth, Ghada al-Ghandour's son Mohammed started developing skin rashes.

"He had skin rashes as if he was burnt," she said.

A doctor told her there were no creams to treat her child.

She later brought him to al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir al-Balah in central Gaza to seek a diagnosis and treatment.

The rash fuelled his mother's fears that other symptoms and diseases could follow due to a lack of hygiene and medical supplies in Gaza after more than 10 months of conflict.

In a statement, the Palestinian Health Ministry confirmed the first case of polio in the city of Deir al-Balah had been detected in a 10-month-old baby who had not been vaccinated.

Likewise, Mohammed has not received a polio vaccine.

"My son was deprived of the first vaccine in his first month," his mother said.

Polio was detected in sewage in Gaza's Deir al-Balah and Khan Younis governorates, Dr. Hamid Jafari, a polio specialist at the World Health Organization (WHO), said on August 7, adding it was possible the virus had been circulating since September.

'Yet another threat to children'