In 2018, a year marked by a series of devastating school shootings across the United States, a group of grieving parents found themselves united by a shared tragedy, woven with stories of lives cut short and families left to grapple with unimaginable losses.

As that year unfolded, and in the years that followed, other tragic events, including shootings, a child’s suicide, and an accidental death involving an unsecured gun, only deepened their collective pain.

Bound by this grief, the families of six victims came together with a common goal: to ensure that their children's voices would not be silenced.

Epidemic of gun violence

The ongoing tragedy of gun violence in the US has cast a long shadow over communities across the country.

According to data from the Gun Violence Archive (GVA) – which has tracked such incidents since 2013 – there have been 288 mass shootings in the US this year alone till July 12, 2024, resulting in over 300 deaths and close to 1,300 injuries.

While these numbers reflect a potential decrease compared to previous years, the crisis remains severe, with the country still averaging more than one mass shooting per day and could surpass 500 mass shootings for the fifth consecutive year.

Despite the growing death toll and growing calls for a ban on the usage of assault rifles, political action has been slow.

Proposed measures are often hindered by staunch opposition from powerful groups like the National Rifle Association (NRA) and political figures who emphasise Second Amendment rights.

In response to the growing crisis, various states have enacted "red flag" laws, which allow law enforcement or family members to petition courts to remove firearms from individuals temporarily deemed a danger to themselves or others. However, these laws have faced significant opposition and are not yet implemented nationwide.

This persistent gridlock, coupled with the refusal of political figures like Republican candidate Donald Trump to ban assault weapons, has left families of gun violence victims in a perpetual state of grief, fighting tirelessly for change amidst an often unresponsive political landscape.

Birth of ‘The Shotline’

Their goal eventually set the stage for a revolutionary campaign to emerge— the creation of ‘The Shotline’, an innovative platform designed to recreate the voices of gun violence victims and advocate for change.

The campaign, launched on Valentine’s Day to mark the sixth anniversary of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting—a tragedy that claimed the lives of 17 people, including 14 students and three staff members—has since grown into a nationwide movement.