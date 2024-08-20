Tuesday, August 20, 2024

1800 GMT — US Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived in Qatar as part of a Middle East tour to push forward talks aimed at ending the 10-month-old Gaza war.

Blinken is set to meet with Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani following stops in Egypt and Israel.

Earlier today Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el Sisi warned of the risk of the Gaza war expanding regionally in a way “difficult to imagine."

The meeting met with the US top diplomat in El-Alamein, northern Egypt where the two sides reviewed mediation efforts by Egypt, Qatar, and the US to reach a ceasefire in Gaza and swap prisoners, the Egyptian presidency said in a statement.

Blinken briefed the Egyptian leader on the outcome of his visit to Israel and underlined the US commitment to reaching a ceasefire agreement, the statement said.

He also met with Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty, who voiced hope that the next round of ceasefire talks “will see a genuine Israeli political will to end the Gaza war.”

More updates 👇

1800 GMT — Israeli opposition leader calls for hostage swap deal, demands Netanyahu stop sabotaging efforts

Israeli opposition leader Yair Lapid called for an end to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's attempts to “sabotage” talks aimed at reaching a Gaza ceasefire and hostage swap deal with Hamas.

“All of Netanyahu's attempts to sabotage the negotiations should stop. Deal now, before they (captives) all die,” Lapid said on X.

The Israeli army on Tuesday retrieved the bodies of six hostages held by Hamas in Gaza.

Israel estimates that around 110 Israelis are held in Gaza, with Hamas saying that many captives were killed in Israeli attacks in the enclave.

1710 GMT — Gaza ceasefire talks at 'decisive moment' — Jerusalem patriarch

Cardinal Pierbattista Pizzaballa, the patriarch of Jerusalem, expressed concern as ceasefire talks in Gaza reached a "decisive moment," warning of further escalation if negotiations fail.

"We can go towards a ceasefire now or towards a degeneration," he said at an event in Rimini, Italy. "It all depends on the coming days, this is why I am asking for prayers: It's the only thing that we can do."

While hopeful, Pizzaballa said he had his doubts that the negotiations would produce a Gaza ceasefire.

"This is the last 'train.' If we do not reach a ceasefire deal, it will be dramatic," he said.

1620 GMT — At least 9 killed in Israeli strike on market in central Gaza

At least nine Palestinians were killed and several others injured in an Israeli air strike on a marketplace in the central Gaza city of Deir al-Balah, a medical source said.

“A woman and two children were among the victims,” the source told Anadolu Agency.

The source said the death toll is likely to rise as many of the injured are in serious condition.

The targeted area was classified by the Israeli army as a “civilian safe zone” amid Tel Aviv’s ongoing offensive on Gaza.

1540 GMT — Palestinian government advances plan for Gaza reconstruction

The Palestinian government is working on a “comprehensive plan” for the reconstruction of war-torn Gaza, Prime Minister Mohammad Mustafa said.

"Significant progress has been made in preparing the framework for the Gaza and West Bank reconstruction plan and launching a major economic and social development program in cooperation with the World Bank, the UN, and the EU,” his office said in a statement.

The premier emphasized the need to “significantly expand urgent relief and early recovery operations, including the restoration of essential services such as water, health services, electricity, sanitation, education, debris removal, temporary shelter, livelihood support, recovery, and economic empowerment.”

Mustafa called for international pressure “to halt the (Israeli) aggression, and to support emergency response to provide essential services, rebuild infrastructure in Gaza, achieve stability, and ensure a dignified life for the Palestinian people.”

1307 GMT — Israel won’t withdraw from Gaza corridors ‘under any circumstances,’ Netanyahu vows

Israel will not withdraw from the Philadelphi Corridor on the Gaza-Egypt border and the Netzarim Axis, which divides Gaza into two parts “under any circumstances,” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said.

"Israel will not, under any circumstances, leave the Philadelphi Corridor and the Netzarim Axis despite the enormous pressure it is under to do so,” Netanyahu said in statements cited by Israeli daily Maariv during a meeting with families of Israelis held captive in Gaza.

"These are strategic principles, both militarily and politically,” added Netanyahu.

His comments came hours after US President Joe Biden and his Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that the Israeli premier had agreed to a recent ceasefire and prisoner swap proposal floated by Washington.

1245 GMT — Dozen Palestinians killed in Israeli strike on school shelter

The Palestinian civil defence said an Israeli strike on a school-turned-shelter killed at least 12 people, while the Israeli military claimed it struck a Hamas command centre.

"Our crews retrieved 12 martyrs from the Mustafa Hafiz school, which was bombed by the Israeli occupation west of Gaza City," agency spokesman Mahmud Bassal told AFP.

Bassal had earlier given a toll of seven dead and 15 wounded in the strike, which he said had hit the second floor of the school building.

1140 GMT — Netanyahu under fire as Israeli army retrieves dead hostages from Gaza