Civilians with small children in their arms and lugging heavy suitcases have fled from Ukraine's eastern city of Pokrovsk, where the Russian army is bearing down fast despite a lightning Ukrainian incursion into the Kursk region.

Local authorities said on Monday Russian forces were advancing so quickly that families were under orders to leave the city and other nearby towns and villages starting on Tuesday. Around 53,000 people still live in Pokrovsk, officials said, and some of them decided to get out immediately.

People of all ages boarded trains and buses with the belongings they could carry. Some wept as they waited to depart.

Natalya Ivaniuk said the noise of explosions from bombardments filled the air while she and her daughters, age 7 and 9, fled their home in the nearby village of Myrnohrad, which is less than 10 kilometers (6 miles) from the front line.

"It was terrifyingly scary," she told The Associated Press. "We barely got out."

Pokrovsk is one of Ukraine's main defensive strongholds and a key logistics hub in the Donetsk region. Its capture would compromise Ukraine's defensive abilities and supply routes and would bring Russia closer to its stated aim of capturing the entire Donetsk region.

One of Kiev's attempts to ease the pressure on its eastern front was the unexpected Aug. 6 incursion into Russia's Kursk region, which among other goals aimed to unnerve the Kremlin and compel it to split its military resources.

Related Kursk incursion aimed at creating 'buffer zone' — Zelenskyy

A buffer zone?

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Sunday the daring incursion is trying to create a buffer zone that might prevent further attacks by Moscow across the border, especially with long-range artillery, missiles and glide bombs.

In a social media statement, Zelenskyy said on Monday evening that Ukraine currently controlled 1,250 square kilometres and 92 settlements inside the Kursk region.