Thousands of pro-Palestinian protesters have marched in Chicago as President Joe Biden arrived for the opening day of the Democratic National Convention, in a show of force against his administration's unbridled support for Israel's genocidal war in besieged Gaza.

Members of the crowd on Monday chanted "End the occupation now!" and then "The whole world is watching!" just as anti-Vietnam War protesters did during the infamous 1968 convention in Chicago when police clashed with protesters on live television.

The march happened just as President Joe Biden, who has been the target of intense criticism from pro-Palestinian groups, including the marchers, was doing a walk-through of the largely empty United Center.

"Biden, you can’t hide. We charge you with genocide," the marchers chanted amid the beating of drums. They also referred to him as "Genocide Joe" and lodged similar chants at Vice President Kamala Harris.