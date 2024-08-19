In pictures: Thousands march against Gaza genocide at Democratic convention
WORLD
4 MIN READ
In pictures: Thousands march against Gaza genocide at Democratic conventionThousands of pro-Palestine protesters unite in Chicago, voicing opposition to Biden's support for Israel's genocidal war on besieged Palestinians of Gaza.
A woman holds a placard, as people take part in the rally "March on the DNC" on the first day of the Democratic National Convention (DNC) in Chicago, Illinois. / Photo: Reuters / Reuters
Baba UmarBaba Umar
August 19, 2024

Thousands of pro-Palestinian protesters have marched in Chicago as President Joe Biden arrived for the opening day of the Democratic National Convention, in a show of force against his administration's unbridled support for Israel's genocidal war in besieged Gaza.

Members of the crowd on Monday chanted "End the occupation now!" and then "The whole world is watching!" just as anti-Vietnam War protesters did during the infamous 1968 convention in Chicago when police clashed with protesters on live television.

The march happened just as President Joe Biden, who has been the target of intense criticism from pro-Palestinian groups, including the marchers, was doing a walk-through of the largely empty United Center.

"Biden, you can’t hide. We charge you with genocide," the marchers chanted amid the beating of drums. They also referred to him as "Genocide Joe" and lodged similar chants at Vice President Kamala Harris.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
