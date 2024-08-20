The US and the Philippines have reached a deal to allow "a limited number" of Afghans to transit to the Philippines while awaiting approval for US visas and resettlement, the State Department has said.

"The United States and the Philippines have reached an agreement on allowing a limited number of Afghan nationals to transit to the Philippines to complete their visa processing for Special Immigrant Visas (SIVs) and resettlement to the United States," it said in a statement on Monday.

The timeline for the programme is still being discussed by the two governments, the US embassy in Manila added.

Under the deal, the applicants will stay at a facility operated by the US state department's Coordinator for Afghan Relocation Efforts, an embassy spokesman told reporters.