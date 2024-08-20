At least 50 people have died and 15 others have been missing in central China since late July after the region was hit by typhoon-induced heavy rain and flood.

According to local officials, Typhoon Gaemi severely hit the Zixing City in central China's Hunan province.

Flood and rain displaced 128,000 people, while 11,869 houses and buildings were damaged or collapsed, Xinhua News reported late Monday.