Specialist Italian divers have launched a fresh search for six people, including UK tech tycoon Mike Lynch, his teenage daughter and Morgan Stanley International chairman Jonathan Bloomer, who went missing after their yacht capsized off Sicily.

The British-flagged Bayesian, which had 22 people aboard, including ten crew, was anchored some 700 metres from the port before dawn Monday when it was struck by a waterspout, a sort of mini tornado.

Lynch's wife Angela Bacares was among 15 people rescued, but the businessman and his 18-year-old daughter Hannah were missing, Salvo Cocina, head of the Civil Protection Agency in Sicily, said.

Firefighter divers trained to work in tight spaces were flown in from Rome and Sardinia late on Monday, but a first search of the wreck some 50 metres below the sea surface failed.

"Access was limited only to the bridge, with difficulty due to the presence of furniture obstructing passage", the firefighters said on X.

The 56-metre long luxury vessel was moored off Porticello, east of Palermo, when violent winds and rains suddenly swept up the coast.

'Very strong hurricane gust'

"It was terrible. The boat was hit by really strong wind, and shortly after, it went down," a British survivor named Charlotte Golunski told ANSA news agency.

"Lots of people were screaming" in the dark, said Golunski, who managed to get on a life raft.