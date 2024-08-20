TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Israel must stop war for peace talks to progress, says Malaysia's PM
Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim backs Türkiye’s proposal for an emergency OIC session to urge the US and allies to pressure Israel into halting its Gaza attacks.
Israel must stop war for peace talks to progress, says Malaysia's PM
In a statement posted on X, Premier Ibrahim said he also spoke with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, and Basem Naim, a member of the Hamas Political Bureau, on Monday before his departure for India. / Photo: AA / AA
Yusuf KamadanYusuf Kamadan
August 20, 2024

Malaysia's Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim has backed Türkiye's proposal to convene an emergency session of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) over the Gaza ceasefire.

In a statement posted on X, Premier Ibrahim said he also spoke with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, and Basem Naim, a member of the Hamas Political Bureau, on Monday before his departure for India.

"Our conversation focused on several crucial efforts aimed at achieving a ceasefire and ensuring lasting peace in Gaza. I reiterated Malaysia's commitment to support such initiatives to achieve the objectives under the guidance of key countries including Türkiye, Qatar and Iran," he said.

Urging US, its allies to pressure Israel

RECOMMENDED

Ibrahim said that one of the key points of discussion was Türkiye’s proposal to convene an emergency session of the OIC to mobilise the leaders of the Islamic world to exert pressure on the US and its allies, urging them to compel Israel to cease attacks and bombings in Gaza immediately.

"Alhamdulillah, the Iranian government and Hamas are in agreement and expressed their support for this initiative, including a shared consensus on extending invitations to non-Muslim nations that stand for justice and human rights for the Palestinian people, such as South Africa, Brazil, Spain, Ireland, and Portugal," said the Malaysian prime minister.

"Additionally, Dr. Masoud, Dr. Basem, and I believe that any meaningful progress toward peace must begin with the unconditional cessation of all military actions and acts of aggression against the Palestinian people by the Israelis," he concluded.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Foreign media group voices disappointment over Israeli court's fresh delay on Gaza media access
Türkiye arrests six for allegedly spying for Iran
Death toll reaches 50 in Indonesia landslide with dozens still missing
Russia and Ukraine report casualties in overnight air attacks
Israeli forces raid Syria's Quneitra countryside, detain civilian in latest sovereignty violation
US interest payments surpass defence spending as national debt hits $38.5 trillion
Iran says it is in 'complete control' of the Strait of Hormuz amid threat of war with US
EU top diplomat calls for stronger European defence within NATO as Trump shakes alliance
Bangladesh signs defence deal with China to start manufacturing drones locally
Starmer, Zelenskyy discuss Abu Dhabi talks over call, stress need for 'just and lasting peace'
Israeli bombardment hits Gaza amid persistent truce breaches
Childbirths grow in South Korea at fastest pace in 18 years, caused by more marriages
India says Nipah outbreak under control as Asian countries tighten airport screening
Iran executes man convicted of espionage for Mossad amid rising tensions with Israel
Top Malaysian football officials resign over foreign-born players scandal