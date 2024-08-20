WORLD
2 MIN READ
Frozen Russian assets to fund large-calibre ammunition for Ukraine
Czechia will use interest earned from frozen Russian assets in the EU to purchase the ammunition.
Frozen Russian assets to fund large-calibre ammunition for Ukraine
Czechia will use some of the interest earned on Russian assets frozen in the European Union to buy more large-calibre ammunition for Ukraine. / Photo: Reuters / Reuters
Ibrahim KARAPOLATIbrahim KARAPOLAT
August 20, 2024

Czechia will use some of the interest earned on Russian assets frozen in the EU to buy more large-calibre ammunition for Ukraine, the Czech Defence Ministry has said.

Western countries blocked about $300 billion worth of sovereign Russian assets after Russia launched its full-scale military campaign in Ukraine in February 2022.

EU countries are taking the interest earned on the assets -which include bonds and other securities bought by the Russian central bank - and putting it into an EU fund to aid Ukraine as it fights Russia.

EU governments agreed in June to use 1.4 billion euros ($1.6 billion) in profits generated by the assets to buy arms and pay for other kinds of support to Ukraine.

The Czech Defence Ministry said some of that money would be used for an effort it has been leading to buy artillery ammunition for Ukraine around the world, funded by Western partners.

RECOMMENDED

In June, Ukraine received its first consignment under the initiative and deliveries continue every month, Czech officials have said.

"This is a unique opportunity quickly and effectively support Ukraine," a ministry statement said on Tuesday.

The Kremlin called the plan to use interest earned on frozen Russian assets to fund military aid to Ukraine "theft" and said it would take legal action against anyone involved in the decision.

RelatedBiden, Macron agree to seize profits of $280B in Russian assets for Ukraine
SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Maliki rejects 'blatant US interference' after Trump threatens to cut Iraq support
Foreign media group voices disappointment over Israeli court's fresh delay on Gaza media access
Türkiye arrests six for allegedly spying for Iran
Death toll reaches 50 in Indonesia landslide with dozens still missing
Russia and Ukraine report casualties in overnight air attacks
Israeli forces raid Syria's Quneitra countryside, detain civilian in latest sovereignty violation
US interest payments surpass defence spending as national debt hits $38.5 trillion
Iran says it is in 'complete control' of the Strait of Hormuz amid threat of war with US
Dozens detained after anti-ICE sit-in at New York hotel
EU top diplomat calls for stronger European defence within NATO as Trump shakes alliance
Bangladesh signs defence deal with China to start manufacturing drones locally
Starmer, Zelenskyy discuss Abu Dhabi talks over call, stress need for 'just and lasting peace'
Israeli bombardment hits Gaza amid persistent truce breaches
Childbirths grow in South Korea at fastest pace in 18 years, caused by more marriages
India says Nipah outbreak under control as Asian countries tighten airport screening