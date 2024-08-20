The world's oldest living person, Spain's Maria Branyas Morera, who was born in the US and lived through two world wars, has died at the age of 117, her family said.

"Maria Branyas has left us. She died as she wished: in her sleep, peacefully and without pain," her family wrote Tuesday on her account on social network X.

"We will always remember her for her advice and her kindness," they said.

Branyas, who had lived for the last two decades in the Santa Maria del Tura nursing home in the town of Olot in northeastern Spain, had warned in a post that she felt "weak".