Bangladesh-Pakistan relations remained frosty throughout the 15-year rule of deposed premier Sheikh Hasina, but the change of guard in Dhaka has rekindled hopes in Islamabad for the potential normalisation of relations with its erstwhile eastern wing.

With Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus now heading Bangladesh’s interim government, Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has expressed the desire to work with him to deepen cooperation between the two countries.

During the Hasina era, such overtures of friendship were always greeted with suspicion and a cold shoulder.

However, Pakistan needs some deft and subtle diplomacy as well as clear and attainable objectives while engaging with the new set-up in Dhaka, where the situation remains in flux after the massive student-led protests ended Hasina’s rule on August 5, forcing her to flee to neighbouring India.

As Bangladesh’s interim government is trying to restore stability and order in the country, indications are that early elections are not on the table – at least for now. And whenever the next general elections are held, they will likely bring Hasina’s rivals to power.

Dhaka watchers in Pakistan say Hasina’s departure has opened a window for a new push for improvement of relations between the two populous Muslim-majority nations, which share a lot in common and intertwined history.

Tumultuous past

Sheikh Hasina was a hawk when it came to relations with Pakistan.

According to a former Pakistani diplomat who served in Dhaka, Hasina and her Awami League carried the bitterness of the tragic events that led to Bangladesh’s independence in 1971 after a bloody civil war and military intervention by India.

Hasina’s father, Sheikh Mujibur Rehman, emerged as the face of the independence movement in what was then East Pakistan, which became Bangladesh after India directly aided rebels challenging Islamabad’s rule.

Mujibur Rehman – anointed as the founder of Bangladesh – was assassinated in a bloody military coup on August 15, 1975, along with several family members.

But Sheikh survived along with her husband and a sister as they were in Europe at that time. She and her family took asylum in India and returned to Bangladesh in 1981 to lead the Awami League.

In Pakistan, Hasina is overwhelmingly viewed as a staunch Indian ally who spurned Islamabad’s efforts to broaden ties between the two countries whenever she was in power – first between 1996-2001 and then 2009-2024.

All through her rule, bilateral relations between Islamabad and Dhaka remained frozen, especially during her second stint as the prime minister. People-to-people contact remained at a bare minimum because of the visa restrictions on Pakistanis.

Frosty diplomatic relations even resulted in the suspension of direct flights between Dhaka and Karachi. Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) stopped flying to Dhaka in 2018 due to alleged harassment of its crew, while Bangladesh’s Biman Airlines wrapped up flight operations to Pakistan even earlier.

There has also been no top government-level visit between the two countries for years now, and the foreign secretary consultations remain suspended since 2016. Similarly, the Joint Economic Commission between the two countries also remains inactive for years now.

In regional diplomacy, Hasina-ruled Dhaka put its weight behind India.

The South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation’s (SAARC) summit – a biennial event – was last held in Nepal in 2014.

The next summit, which was to be hosted by Pakistan in 2016 – could not take place after India pulled out of it in the wake of a militant attack in the India-administered Jammu and Kashmir region.

Bangladesh, along with Afghanistan and Bhutan, also pulled out of the summit under the pretext of security concerns.

Relations between the two countries also deteriorated as Hasina’s government executed several pro-Islamabad Bangladeshi politicians who stood for a united Pakistan during Bangladesh’s 1971 independence war.

Pakistanis view 1971 as a tragic event, and there is a growing realisation that former East Pakistan was treated unfairly.