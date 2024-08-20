The X account of Egyptian-American comedian Bassem Youssef disappeared on Tuesday.

The reason for the removal of his account, which had nearly 12 million followers, is unknown.

Youssef said in his final post on X before the account disappeared: “Antisemitism was an accusation that used to freeze the blood on people’s veins. I see many people now realizing how this fear tactic is used to shut down conversations and scare people.

He added: “It’s been overused and abused in order to intimidate people. Are you still scared to be called an antisemite by those Zionist? Vote and tell me in the comments. No, I don’t give a … anymore. Or: Yes I’m still scared.”

The comedian’s Instagram account is still active, as of this writing, and was posted to some 16 hours ago. Many celebrities, however, use professional teams to help maintain their social media.