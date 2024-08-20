Hamas has criticised claims by US President Joe Biden that it was backing away from a Gaza truce deal, calling his remarks a "green light" for Israel to continue the war.

The "misleading claims... do not reflect the true position of the movement, which is keen to reach a ceasefire" agreement, Hamas said in a statement on Tuesday, calling Biden's remarks an "American green light for the Zionist extremist government to commit more crimes against defenceless civilians".

Biden, responding to questions on a ceasefire deal on Monday, said: "Israel says they can work it out, they're prepared. But I was told Hamas is now backing off."

While boarding a plane after giving a speech at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, he added: "It remains to be seen. We're going to keep pushing."

