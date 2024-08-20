Russia, the world's biggest wheat exporter, may harvest less wheat than forecast, Agriculture Minister Oksana Lut said in the first cautious official acknowledgement of the damage inflicted on crops by bad weather earlier this year.

Lut said on Tuesday that the ministry maintained the official forecast of 132 million metric tons for the total grain harvest, including 86 million tons of wheat, but the wheat forecast could be lowered as the harvesting campaign draws to a close.

"There are no final forecasts for wheat yet. The harvest figures may fluctuate downward," Lut was quoted by Russian agencies as saying on the sidelines of President Vladimir Putin's visit to a farm in the Caucasus region of Kabardino-Balkaria.

Lut said the ministry did not have an official wheat export forecast for the 2024-25 agricultural season, while the official grain export forecast remained at 60 million tons. Grain exports last year totalled a record 72 million tons.

Lut added that export quotas and the overall export target will be decided when all the crops are harvested to ensure that domestic needs are covered.

Lower wheat harvest