"The UN building should be closed and wiped off from the face of the earth,” Erdan told Israeli daily Maariv in an interview.

“This building, which may look nice from the outside, is actually twisted and distorted,” he said.

Regarding his future plans, the Israeli envoy said he sees himself leading the right-wing Likud Party after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

This was not the first time for Erdan to attack the United Nations.

He has previously criticized UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and the UN agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA).