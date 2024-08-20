The war on Gaza which erupted in October has captured global attention due to the significant humanitarian cost, extensive infrastructure damage, and high casualty figures. According to UNICEF, tens of thousands of people have been killed in the past 10 months, including more than 15,000 children.

Many more have been seriously injured or remain missing under the rubble, and hundreds of thousands have been displaced, seeking refuge in overcrowded, unhygienic shelters. The economic toll has been equally substantial, with losses reaching into the billions of dollars, further crippling the already struggling Gaza economy.

How has the world been responding? Let's take a closer look at international media coverage of the war, comparing mainstream Western media to what's being shared on social media platforms.

Problematic constraints

The coverage of the Gaza war in mainstream Western media has been problematic for several reasons.

According to a review by the Al Jazeera Institute in January, many factors such as media routines, organisational policies, and social systems have impacted the journalistic coverage of this war, affecting the depth and richness of the narratives.

Media routines, which include standard practices and workflows within news organisations, often prioritise speed and efficiency over in-depth reporting. Organisational policies, such as editorial guidelines and resource allocation, further constrain journalists, potentially leading to more superficial coverage.

This convergence of influences results in reporting that may lack the depth and richness needed to fully convey the complexities of the conflict, thereby affecting public understanding and discourse.

Mainstream media has faced obstacles with regard to its output on Gaza, including political barriers, ideological challenges and logistical constraints.

Mainstream Western media has been criticised for failing to report on the Gaza crisis accurately, fairly, and comprehensively.

One major criticism is biased coverage that often prioritises the Israeli narrative over the Palestinian narrative, relying heavily on official reports from the Israeli side without adequate fact-checking.

Additionally, there is a lack of sufficient historical contextualisation and humanisation of Palestinian victims, often downplaying their day-to-day suffering.

Moreover, limited access by international journalists to Gaza due to political restrictions from the Israeli side and safety concerns further restricts comprehensive reporting. This leads many international media outlets to rely on official governmental statements and embedded journalism, limiting the diversity of perspectives and the depth of news coverage.

The complexities of the Gaza crisis are often reduced to an "Israel-Hamas conflict," exacerbating the reductionism and decontextualisation of the war's media coverage.

According to an analysis by the Intercept in January, CNN, MSNBC, and FOX News all provided skewed reports during the first months of the Gaza war. Major newspapers such as the New York Times, Washington Post, and Los Angeles Times favoured the Israeli side, exhibiting consistent bias against Palestinians and paying little attention to their daily suffering.

Coverage by Western media, especially United States media, revealed several gaps. These include the underreporting of Palestinian civilian casualties, lack of in-depth storytelling about personal stories of loss and suffering, and inadequate representation of Palestinian perspectives.

Social media shines

In contrast, social media has filled the gaps in reporting on the Gaza war. In recent years, it has emerged as a powerful force in shaping the narrative around global conflicts, including this latest one.