US sanctions former Haitian President Martelly for drug trafficking
Ex-President Michel Martelly was recently sanctioned for trafficking drugs destined for the United States. In 2022, he, along with two ex-prime ministers, was sanctioned by Canada.
Martelly "abused his influence to facilitate the trafficking of dangerous drugs, including cocaine, destined for the United States," the US Treasury said. / Photo: AP Archive / AP Archive
By Staff Reporter
August 20, 2024

The US Treasury Department unveiled sanctions against former Haitian president Michel Martelly for trafficking drugs, including cocaine, destined for the United States.

The actions taken by Washington on Tuesday echo similar moves from the Canadian government, which imposed sanctions in 2022 against Martelly and two ex-prime ministers, accusing them of profiting from armed gangs.

Martelly, a professional musician-turned politician who served as president of the Caribbean nation between 2011 and 2016, "abused his influence to facilitate the trafficking of dangerous drugs, including cocaine, destined for the United States," the US Treasury said in a statement.

He was also involved in "laundering of illicit drug proceeds," working with local drug traffickers and sponsoring multiple Haiti-based gangs, the statement continued, adding that gang activity and human rights abuses in the country had created "a permissive environment for drug trafficking activities."

Gang violence

Haiti, the poorest country in the Americas, has long been rocked by gang violence, but conditions sharply worsened in February, when armed groups forced the resignation of then-prime minister Ariel Henry.

Criminal groups control some 80 percent of the capital Port-au-Prince, with residents saying they have faced threats of murder, rape and kidnapping for ransom.

Hundreds of police officers from Kenya have been deployed to Haiti, part of an international effort to bring stability to the country riven by political, social and economic chaos.

"Today's action against Martelly emphasizes the significant and destabilizing role he and other corrupt political elites have played in perpetuating the ongoing crisis in Haiti," said Bradley Smith, the Treasury's acting under secretary for terrorism and financial intelligence.

"It is unacceptable for Haitian political and economic elites to plunder Haiti's future," US State Department deputy spokesperson Vedant Patel said in a statement.

He added that the action taken Tuesday demonstrates the US's "unwavering resolve to promote accountability for all individuals whose activities contribute to gang violence and destabilize the political environment in Haiti, regardless of their rank or stature."

SOURCE:AFP
