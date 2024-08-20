A US human rights activist reported being placed on a secret watchlist by the FBI due to his pro-Palestinian activism, highlighting tensions between civil liberties and national security measures in the United States.

Osama Abuirshaid told Anadolu Agency that he discovered he was on an FBI watchlist during a trip this June, adding that he had previously been removed from a watchlist in 2017 but was recently re-added.

"The watch list targets what they refer to as ‘suspected’ or ‘’known terrorists. It has a very broad scope. No one knows what the criteria is for anyone to be placed on that list,” he said.

Abuirshaid described the difficulties he faces when travelling, including being unable to check in online or use self-service kiosks at airports. He said he must instead go through a separate security procedure where he is required to provide extensive personal information and undergo thorough baggage searches.

"I missed so many flights. I've been subjected to so much harassment," he said.

Targeting of US citizens

According to Abuirshaid, a federal agent at the airport explicitly linked his placement on the list to his activism for Palestine and his opposition to what he terms "genocide in Gaza."

He sees his inclusion on the list as an attempt to silence his advocacy for Palestinian rights and his criticism of US policy on Gaza.

“There’s no other way for me to understand it other than that the government trying to silence me and deter me from advocating for Palestine rights," Abuirshaid said.