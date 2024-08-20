The deputy head of the UN Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL), Stephanie Koury, issued a warning about the "rapidly" deteriorating situation in Libya over the past two months, saying "unilateral" actions have exacerbated tensions in the country.

Koury, who is currently acting UN envoy for Libya following Abdoulaye Bathily's resignation in April, briefed the UN Security Council on Tuesday on the situation in Libya.

"Over the past two months, the situation in Libya has deteriorated quite rapidly in terms of political, economic and security stability.

"Unilateral acts by Libyan political, military and security actors have increased tensions, further entrenched institutional and political divisions and complicated efforts for a negotiated solution," Koury told Security Council members.

'Move ahead'

She lauded the Libyan people's efforts to "move ahead" and said there is "a revived engagement of political parties, trade unions, civil society, independent figures, and others to coordinate and proactively advance constructive ideas for shaping the political process."

She also noted UNSMIL's efforts to help develop confidence-building measures to prevent unilateral actions and create a conducive environment for resuming the political process.