Wednesday, August 21, 2024

1930 GMT — Israel has not agreed to withdraw its troops from the so-called Philadelphi Corridor along the border between Egypt and Gaza, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said, denying an Israeli television report.

"Israel will insist on the achievement of all of its objectives for the war, as they have been defined by the Security Cabinet, including that Gaza never again constitutes a security threat to Israel. This requires securing the southern border," Netahyahu's office said in a statement.

0917 GMT — Israeli sources accuse US Secretary of State Blinken of sabotaging Gaza ceasefire talks

Well-placed Israeli sources accused US Secretary of State Antony Blinken of sabotaging negotiations for a ceasefire in Gaza and a prisoner exchange between Israel and Hamas.

According to a report by the Israeli newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth, unnamed sources said: “Blinken made a grave mistake by claiming that Netanyahu accepted the US proposal, putting the ball in Hamas' court.”

The sources argued that Blinken “seriously undermined the negotiations and demonstrated a lack of understanding,” accusing him of fostering false optimism for internal US political reasons, particularly to ensure the smooth running of the Democratic Party's convention in Chicago, which began Monday and continues through Thursday.

The sources added that senior Israeli negotiators were alarmed by Blinken's statements during his press conference, believing that he had “dealt a death blow to the deal” by siding with Netanyahu and giving him a “gift.”

1910 GMT — Biden spoke to Netanyahu on Gaza truce: White House

US President Joe Biden called Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as Gaza ceasefire talks between Israel and Hamas stumble, the White House said.

The pair, joined by Vice President and White House hopeful Kamala Harris, discussed "the ceasefire and hostage release deal and diplomatic efforts to de-escalate regional tensions," the White House said in a brief statement.

A readout of the call would be forthcoming, the White House added.

1730 GMT — Israeli intel chief resigns, takes blame for October 7 failure

Israel's outgoing head of military intelligence took responsibility for his country's failures to defend its border on October 7 at his resignation ceremony.

Major General Aharon Haliva, a 38-year veteran of the military, announced his resignation in April and was one of a number of senior Israeli commanders who said they had failed to foresee and prevent the deadliest attack in Israel's history.

"The failure of the intelligence corps was my fault," Haliva said at the ceremony on Wednesday, and he called for a national investigation "in order to study" and "understand deeply" the reasons that led to the brutal Israeli war on Gaza.

The October 7 attack badly tarnished the reputation of the Israeli military and intelligence services, previously seen as all but unbeatable by Palestinian groups such as Hamas.

1730 GMT — Israeli opposition leader urges Netanyahu to go to Egypt for Gaza ceasefire talks

Israeli opposition leader Yair Lapid urged Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to attend a new round of negotiations in Egypt to reach a Gaza ceasefire and prisoner swap deal with Hamas.

“If Netanyahu is so convinced of his negotiating abilities, let him go to Egypt and sit there until he closes a deal,” Lapid said on X.

“This is what a responsible prime minister who cares about the lives of his citizens should do,” he added, asserting that “the only reason he doesn't do it is because he no longer has a soul.”

1700 GMT — Ex-Israeli defence minister calls for denying all essential supplies to besieged Gaza

Former Israeli Defense Minister Avigdor Lieberman called for a complete separation between Israel and Gaza, advocating the denial of all essential supplies to the Palestinian enclave, including water, electricity, fuel, and goods.

This statement was the latest in an ongoing incitement campaign by Israeli officials against Gaza, which has been subjected to a bloody war for 320 days.

“The decision that must be made today is a complete separation between Israel and Gaza,” Lieberman, the leader of the right-wing Yisrael Beiteinu Party, said on X.

“No electricity, no crossings, no water, no fuel and no goods, complete disconnection,” he added.

1645 GMT — Yemen’s Houthis report 3 more US-UK air strikes on Al Hudaidah

The US and Britain launched three air strikes against Houthi sites in Yemen, the Yemeni group said.

The attacks targeted As-Salif directorate in the western Al Hudaidah province, the Houthi-run Al-Masirah television reported.

No details were yet available about casualties or damage.

1550 GMT — Greek-flagged vessel attacked in Red Sea, catches fire, loses engine power

A Greek-flagged vessel was attacked while sailing in the Red Sea, the Ministry of Shipping and Island Policy announced in Athens.

The attack occurred 77 nautical miles southwest of Al Hudaidah and resulted in material damage rather than casualties, the ministry said in a statement.

Commenting on the attack, Shipping Minister Christos Stylianidis said that this attack is a flagrant violation of international law and a serious threat to the safety of international navigation.

1455 GMT — Around 30,000 Gazans packed in every square kilometre of Israel-designated ‘safe zone’

Around 30,000 people are packed in every square kilometre in Gaza amid Israeli evacuation orders for residents in the enclave, the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) said.

“Protracted military operations and repeated evacuation orders have forced families in Gaza to flee again and again,” the UN agency said in a statement.

Thousands of displaced Palestinian civilians began evacuating their areas in eastern Deir al Balah in central Gaza after new Israeli evacuation orders.

1430 GMT — Israel kills dozens in Gaza as Blinken ends visit with no truce

Israeli air strikes across Gaza killed at least 50 Palestinians in the past 24 hours, Palestinian health officials said, after US Secretary of State Antony Blinken ended his latest visit to the region with a truce deal still elusive.

As last-ditch diplomacy continued to halt, the Israeli military said jets hit around 30 targets throughout Gaza claiming that its troops killed dozens of fighters and seized weapons including explosives, grenades and automatic rifles.

Israeli air strikes 13 Palestinians, including children and women, in Khan Younis, southern Gaza, in the past few hours, medical source tells Anadolu Agency.

The Israeli military also struck a school and a nearby house in Gaza City, killing at least three people and wounding 15, the enclave's Civil Emergency Service said.

1400 GMT — UK-based NGO warns of mass polio outbreak in Gaza

The re-emergence of the polio virus in Gaza has sparked urgent concerns among health officials and aid organisations, with fears that tens of thousands of children could be at risk due to a crippled healthcare system and ongoing hostilities.

The World Health Organization (WHO) recently reported the detection of the polio virus in sewage samples from Khan Younis and Deir al Balah.

Earlier this month, Gaza’s Ministry of Health confirmed a case of polio in a 10-month-old child from Deir al Balah, marking the first reported case in Gaza in over two decades.

1350 GMT — Iran vows retaliation against Israel, emphasises 'surprise' timing amid Gaza ceasefire talks

Iran’s permanent mission to the UN said the country is "meticulously" planning a retaliatory strike against Israel amid Gaza ceasefire talks.

Asked if Iran is intentionally withholding its attack on Israel as negotiations for a truce in the Palestinian enclave continue, the mission in a statement said: "Iran’s response must yield two distinct objectives.

Its first objective is to "punish the aggressor" for its actions, and secondly, to strengthen Iran's deterrence capabilities "to induce profound regret within the Israeli regime, thereby serving as a deterrent against the repetition of any act of aggression in the future."

"Iran’s response must be carefully calibrated to avoid any possible adverse impact that could potentially influence a prospective ceasefire," it added.

1315 GMT — Israeli attacks kill at least 4 Palestinians in war-torn Gaza

At least four Palestinians were killed in fresh Israeli attacks in Gaza, health authorities said.

An Israeli airplane dropped a bomb in the Zaytoun neighbourhood in Gaza City, killing two people, witnesses said.

A medical source at the Arab Baptist Hospital confirmed that two people had been killed in the attack.

A Palestinian child also lost her life in Israeli artillery shelling east of Gaza City, another medical source said.

1100 GMT — Ultra-Orthodox Jews clash with Israeli police near army's recruitment office

Scores of Haredi (ultra-Orthodox) Jews protested against conscription, and clashed with Israeli police near an army's recruitment office in West Jerusalem.

Footage published by Israeli social media accounts showed protesters blocking a street near the military base, and clashing with police officers that tried to disperse them.

In one scene, one of the protesters was seen calling the police "Nazis."