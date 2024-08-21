WORLD
3 MIN READ
Ukraine's Kursk incursion prepared with US, UK, Poland — Russian media
Daily Izvestia, citing Russian intelligence, says intelligence agencies of the trio participated in incursion preparation and units involved in it underwent training in UK and Germany.
Ukraine's Kursk incursion prepared with US, UK, Poland — Russian media
Ukraine launched its surprise strike on the Russian region on August 6, the largest invasion of Russia since World War Two. / Photo: Reuters / Reuters
Sadiq S BhatSadiq S Bhat
August 21, 2024

Ukraine's incursion into Russia's Kursk region was prepared together with the participation of intelligence from the United States, Britain, and Poland, the newspaper Izvestia has reported, citing Russia's foreign intelligence agency.

"The Ukrainian Armed Forces operation in the Kursk region was prepared with the participation of the US, UK and Polish intelligence services," Izvestia cited the Foreign Intelligence Service as saying on Tuesday.

"The units involved in it underwent combat coordination in training centres in the UK and Germany."

Ukraine launched its surprise strike on the Russian region on August 6, the largest invasion of Russia since World War Two, in an operation that Kiev says is aimed at carving out a buffer zone and wearing down Russia's war machine.

RelatedKursk incursion aimed at creating 'buffer zone' — Zelenskyy

'Reliable information'

The Foreign Intelligence Service told Izvestia that it had "reliable information" on its assertions.

The White House has said previously that the United States had no advance notice from Kiev that it planned a military incursion into Kursk.

RECOMMENDED

Kiev said on Tuesday that Ukrainian forces have captured 1,263 sq km of Kursk territory including 93 settlements — figures that could not be independently verified.

Russia meanwhile continues to advance in eastern Ukraine.

Ukraine's military said its forces had come under multiple Russian attacks over the course of Tuesday on the Toretsk and Pokrovsk fronts in eastern Ukraine.

In a statement, the military said Russian forces attacked Ukrainian positions around Toretsk, including the settlement of Niu-York, but did not say what the outcome of that fight was.

Earlier, Russia claimed that its forces had taken control of Niu-York. The Pokrovsk front is where Russia is concentrating its main attack, the Ukrainian military said.

It said its forces had repelled 49 Russian attacks on Tuesday, and that another 13 clashes were still underway.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Maliki rejects 'blatant US interference' after Trump threatens to cut Iraq support
Foreign media group voices disappointment over Israeli court's fresh delay on Gaza media access
Türkiye arrests six for allegedly spying for Iran
Death toll reaches 50 in Indonesia landslide with dozens still missing
Russia and Ukraine report casualties in overnight air attacks
Israeli forces raid Syria's Quneitra countryside, detain civilian in latest sovereignty violation
US interest payments surpass defence spending as national debt hits $38.5 trillion
Iran says it is in 'complete control' of the Strait of Hormuz amid threat of war with US
Dozens detained after anti-ICE sit-in at New York hotel
EU top diplomat calls for stronger European defence within NATO as Trump shakes alliance
Bangladesh signs defence deal with China to start manufacturing drones locally
Starmer, Zelenskyy discuss Abu Dhabi talks over call, stress need for 'just and lasting peace'
Israeli bombardment hits Gaza amid persistent truce breaches
Childbirths grow in South Korea at fastest pace in 18 years, caused by more marriages
India says Nipah outbreak under control as Asian countries tighten airport screening