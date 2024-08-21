Former US president Barack Obama has returned to the national stage to boost his longtime Democratic ally Kamala Harris in her 11th-hour presidential bid against Republican Donald Trump.

America's first Black president, Obama has thrown his considerable political capital behind Harris as she seeks to make history herself on November 5 as the first woman and first Black and South Asian person to be elected US president.

Obama was preceded by his wife Michelle, who tops Democrats' wish list as a future president.

"I don’t know about you, but I’m feeling fired up! I am feeling ready to go," Obama told delegates to the convention in Chicago, echoing his first presidential campaign slogan.

"We have a chance to elect someone who has spent her entire life trying to give people the same chances America gave her."

But he warned November 2024 contest "will be a tight race in a closely divided country."

Earlier, US Jewish Senator Bernie Sanders during his speech called to "end this horrific war in Gaza, bring home the hostages and demand an immediate ceasefire".

Republicans who have left the fold since Trump's takeover of their party crossed the aisle on Tuesday night to address the convention, including Trump's former White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham and former Trump voter Kyle Sweetser.

Grisham described her journey from a Trump "true believer" to the first senior White House staffer to resign after the January 6, 2021, attack by Trump supporters on the US Capitol.

Conservative voters who dislike Trump have been one of the Democrats' hoped-for prizes. The challenge will be persuading them to get to the ballot box in November and vote for Harris, versus staying home or writing in a presidential candidate.

Obama impact