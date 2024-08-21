Just when a permanent ceasefire in Gaza appeared to be within reach, Israel moved the goalposts yet again by presenting a new set of “conditions”—a move that analysts say is aimed at sabotaging any prospects of ending the 10-month war, which has killed more than 40,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children.

Crucial talks in Cairo to end the 10-month war failed to throw up any concrete results after Hamas accused Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of sabotaging the negotiations by putting unrealistic conditions.

Israel is now demanding that two strategic strips of land in war-ravaged Gaza be put under its control permanently as part of the ceasefire deal.

Tel Aviv insists that it must maintain a military presence in a narrow buffer zone—called the Philadelphi corridor—along Gaza's border with Egypt (see map below).

In addition, it wants to maintain permanent control of the Netzarim corridor, a sliver of land that cuts off northern Gaza from the south. Hamas says Israeli occupation of the corridor will restrict the free movement of Palestinians from southern Gaza to the north.

The idea of Israel controlling any piece of land within Gaza is unacceptable to Hamas.

Dr Sami Al-Arian, director of the Center for Islam and Global Affairs (CIGA) at Istanbul Zaim University, tells TRT World that Israel is trying to take control of Gaza without actually occupying every part of it.

“To do that, it needs to control the borders… controlling the Philadelphi corridor means they actually control all of Gaza, sea and the land,” he says.

The Philadelphi corridor is a narrow strip of land about 100 yards wide in parts. The 14-kilometre-long corridor runs along the Gaza side of its border with Egypt. It also includes the Rafah Crossing, which is the only transit point between Egypt and Gaza.

As for the Netzarim corridor, Al-Arian says Israeli presence along the six-kilometre-long strip stretching from the Israeli border to the coast south of Gaza City will effectively let Tel Aviv “control life in Gaza”.

Israel wants to ensure that no reconstruction effort takes place without its “dictation”, Al-Arian says.

“The ultimate goal of Israel is to make sure that Palestinians will not go back and rebuild Gaza. But it doesn’t want to occupy Gaza because that’ll mean everything there would become its responsibility,” he adds.

Another attempt to thwart ceasefire?