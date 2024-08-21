WORLD
1 MIN READ
Five people killed in suspected suicide bombing in Somalia's Mogadishu
An investigation has been launched to determine the cause of the explosion.
Five people killed in suspected suicide bombing in Somalia's Mogadishu
An investigation was initiated to determine the cause of the explosion, he added. / Photo: Reuters Archive / Reuters Archive
By Emir Isci
August 21, 2024

At least five people were killed and 10 others wounded in a suspected suicide bombing in the Somali capital of Mogadishu.

The attack took place on Wednesday near a security checkpoint on the busy Mogadishu-Afgoye highway.

Nour Abdirahman, a security official in Mogadishu, told Anadolu that the attack occurred during morning rush hours, and the police believe it to be a suicide blast.

RECOMMENDED

Investigation was initiated to determine the cause of the explosion, he added.

The Al Shabab terrorist group, which has been fighting for nearly two decades to topple Somalia's central government, claimed responsibility for the attack.

RelatedTwin explosions in Somalia's capital leave multiple killed
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Maliki rejects 'blatant US interference' after Trump threatens to cut Iraq support
Foreign media group voices disappointment over Israeli court's fresh delay on Gaza media access
Türkiye arrests six for allegedly spying for Iran
Death toll reaches 50 in Indonesia landslide with dozens still missing
Russia and Ukraine report casualties in overnight air attacks
Israeli forces raid Syria's Quneitra countryside, detain civilian in latest sovereignty violation
US interest payments surpass defence spending as national debt hits $38.5 trillion
Iran says it is in 'complete control' of the Strait of Hormuz amid threat of war with US
Dozens detained after anti-ICE sit-in at New York hotel
EU top diplomat calls for stronger European defence within NATO as Trump shakes alliance
Bangladesh signs defence deal with China to start manufacturing drones locally
Starmer, Zelenskyy discuss Abu Dhabi talks over call, stress need for 'just and lasting peace'
Israeli bombardment hits Gaza amid persistent truce breaches
Childbirths grow in South Korea at fastest pace in 18 years, caused by more marriages
India says Nipah outbreak under control as Asian countries tighten airport screening