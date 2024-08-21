WORLD
2 MIN READ
Israeli banks block shekel cash transfers from occupied West Bank
This will prevent Palestinians from accessing vital goods and services as they will be unable to pay for them through official banking channels.
Israeli banks block shekel cash transfers from occupied West Bank
In the next few days, banks in Palestine will be unable to finance trade operations between Palestinian and Israeli merchants, the Palestinian Monetary Authority says. / Photo: Reuters Archive / Reuters Archive
By Staff Reporter
August 21, 2024

Israeli banks are refusing shekel cash transfers from Palestinian banks in the occupied West Bank in a move that could soon prevent Palestinians from accessing vital goods and services, Palestinian officials said on Wednesday.

The office of Israel's finance minister Bezalel Smotrich, who in June extended a waiver that allows the country's banks to co-operate with Palestinian banks in the occupied West Bank, had no immediate comment.

"In the next few days, banks in Palestine will be unable to finance trade operations between Palestinian and Israeli merchants, as their ability to make financial transfers is directly connected to shipping the accumulated shekel banknotes to their Israeli counterparts," the Palestinian Monetary Authority said.

It added this will prevent Palestinians from accessing vital goods and services as they will be unable to pay for them through official banking channels.

RECOMMENDED

Violence in the occupied West Bank has escalated since the Israeli war on Gaza broke out last October. The territory is at the same time hurtling towards a financial crisis.

Smotrich heads a pro-settler party in Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's ruling coalition.

RelatedIsrael's war on Gaza spikes unemployment rate to nearly 80 percent: UN
SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Maliki rejects 'blatant US interference' after Trump threatens to cut Iraq support
Foreign media group voices disappointment over Israeli court's fresh delay on Gaza media access
Türkiye arrests six for allegedly spying for Iran
Death toll reaches 50 in Indonesia landslide with dozens still missing
Russia and Ukraine report casualties in overnight air attacks
Israeli forces raid Syria's Quneitra countryside, detain civilian in latest sovereignty violation
US interest payments surpass defence spending as national debt hits $38.5 trillion
Iran says it is in 'complete control' of the Strait of Hormuz amid threat of war with US
Dozens detained after anti-ICE sit-in at New York hotel
EU top diplomat calls for stronger European defence within NATO as Trump shakes alliance
Bangladesh signs defence deal with China to start manufacturing drones locally
Starmer, Zelenskyy discuss Abu Dhabi talks over call, stress need for 'just and lasting peace'
Israeli bombardment hits Gaza amid persistent truce breaches
Childbirths grow in South Korea at fastest pace in 18 years, caused by more marriages
India says Nipah outbreak under control as Asian countries tighten airport screening