India’s national film promotion agency has cancelled a film festival aimed at showcasing Israeli productions following an online petition that highlighted the Zionist state’s “war crimes” and “genocide” in Gaza and “across all of Palestine”.

The petition, signed by some of India’s most influential film stars and directors, received widespread support from hundreds of artists, activists and concerned citizens.

The festival was scheduled to run through August 21 and 22.

The India Palestine Solidarity Forum, an informal group of left-leaning citizens, initiated the petition on Monday. The online appeal went viral within hours, forcing the National Film Development Corporation (NFDC) to cancel the Israeli movie festival in Mumbai.

The petition to call off the festival—scheduled to take place at the National Museum of Indian Cinema —was signed by more than a thousand people, including Bollywood’s veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah and author Tushar Arun Gandhi, the great-grandson of Mahatma Gandhi.

“This screening by the NFDC is shamefully being held at a time when the entire world is witnessing Israeli war crimes, the ongoing Holocaust and the genocide in Gaza, and across all of Palestine,” the petition said.

“The genocide is occurring live, in real time, and the entire world is witness to this inhuman criminal monstrosity, as we watch aghast on our mobiles and TV screens,” it added.

Even though India has traditionally supported a negotiated two-state solution, its stance towards Israel has changed demonstrably under the premiership of Hindu nationalist Prime Minister Narendra Modi since 2014.