Thousands of Ukrainian refugees face eviction from shelters in Hungary after a legislative change that came into effect on Wednesday took away their access to state-subsidised accommodation.

Prime Minister Viktor Orban signed a degree in June limiting state support to refugees from parts of Ukraine which are not considered affected by the country's war with Russia.

Budapest currently lists only 13, or about half of Ukraine's regions as impacted by the ongoing conflict.

Government commissioner Norbert Pal defended the change as "reasonable and proportionate" after two and half years of war. He told the Magyar Nemzet newspaper that "those who wanted to get back on their feet in Hungary have been able to do so".

Privately-owned shelters already have started evicting refugees now ineligible for support, the Migration Aid group said.

In Kocs, north of Budapest, around 120 refugees were ousted from a guest house under police supervision on Wednesday, according to a news agency photographer.