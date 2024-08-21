Ever since the Russia-Ukraine war began, India has sought to delicately balance its economic and military ties with Moscow without risking serious opposition from Kiev and its Western backers.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi made his first trip to Russia since the onset of the war last July, and is visiting Ukraine this week – the first such trip by an Indian premier in decades.

But can India deliver on its balancing act? And what obstacles does it face?

The timing of Modi's Ukraine visit, and fears of widening friction with the West, suggest a difficult path ahead.

Managing optics

As India deepens its energy and economic partnership with Moscow, it is clear that criticism from Ukraine and the West can no longer take a backseat.

After all, Modi's visit to Ukraine is an attempt to manage unfavourable optics from his two-day visit to Moscow in July, which President Volodymyr Zelenskyy criticised as a "huge disappointment and a devastating blow to peace efforts."

Ukraine isn't alone in pressuring India. Washington also wants New Delhi to leverage its deepening tieswith Russia to help end the war.

This would be a high-cost strategy for India, which has not condemned Russia's war in Ukraine. If it sticks its neck out for peace negotiations, it must convince Russian President Vladimir Putin to talk to Zelensky despite Ukraine's growing incursions into Russia's Kursk region.

India has thus far refused to navigate between Russia's territorial red lines and those that Ukraine, and the West, consider as their basis for any enduring peace deal to end the war.

Look to the Ukraine Summit in June. India declined to endorse Western demands for Ukraine's "territorial integrity" in any peace settlement to end the war.

And yet, Modi is preparing to project India's neutrality in Kiev, an act that would demand more than just peace and diplomacy rhetoric to appease the West. New Delhi has made no secret of declining to serve in a mediator role during the trip, and it lacks alternative paths to curry favour with Ukraine.

Other options

Consider bilateral interests. India can drive up multi sector cooperation with Ukraine across agriculture, infrastructure, health, education, defence and economy, but its contribution to a negotiated settlement could still remain uncertain.

This is important because Modi is promising to extend any possible support for peace in Kiev, and is set to hold in-depth discussions on the war in Ukraine. But it is a fact that Ukraine's current security interests figure low on India's agenda, and it cannot afford to lose the goodwill of its time-tested strategic partner, Russia.