The leader of the Islamic Movement Party based in northern Iraq has accused the terrorist group PKK of obstructing development in areas under its influence.

"The PKK is a significant issue for the Kurdish administration," Irfan Abdulaziz stressed in an interview with Anadolu news agency published on Wednesday.

"Their presence in regions like Qandil, Sherbajer, and Punjivin has hindered development and stability. This is detrimental to the security of the region, especially during these sensitive times," he said.

The party leader warned that the instability caused by the terrorist organisation PKK could spread to other key areas, such as Kirkuk and Sulaymaniyah, potentially dragging the region into further chaos.

"The instability might allow other forces to exploit the situation, deepening the crisis," he added.

Abdulaziz called on both the Iraqi central government and the KRG to strengthen their influence in areas where the terrorist PKK operates. "Increased governmental control would help ensure peace and pave the way for development in these regions," Abdulaziz stated.