Donald Trump has held his first outdoor campaign event since an assassination attempt, lobbing insults at his surging Democratic opponent Kamala Harris from behind bulletproof glass at a rally in the battleground state of North Carolina.

Trump, 78, speaking against a backdrop of vintage warplanes at an aviation museum on Wednesday, called Harris the "most radical left person" ever to run for the White House and claimed that millions of jobs will "vanish overnight" if she wins in November.

"Your life savings will be totally wiped out," the Republican candidate told the crowd on Wednesday, one of a number of apocalyptic scenarios he painted during his speech.

"If comrade Kamala wins this November, World War III is virtually guaranteed to happen," he said.

With Harris replacing Joe Biden at the top of the Democratic ticket, the event in Asheboro was a chance for Trump to reclaim his longtime dominance in staging spectacular rallies.

It was his first big outdoor event since being wounded in an attempted assassination at a similarly open site in Butler, Pennsylvania, a month ago.

That attack left one rally participant dead before the shooter was killed by a Secret Service sniper.

The Secret Service recommended that Trump stick to more easily controllable indoor venues such as sports arenas. He has since held about a dozen indoor events.

The Secret Service does not comment publicly on security operations and did not respond to requests for comment on Wednesday's preparations.

A bulletproof screen could be seen around the podium where Trump and his vice presidential pick, JD Vance, addressed the crowd in Asheboro.