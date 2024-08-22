More than 1,000 pro-Palestine protesters have rallied just a half mile from a Chicago park where some pro-Israel demonstrators gathered on the third night of the Democratic National Convention, a day after police made 56 arrests.

Police on Wednesday escorted pro-Israel demonstrators out of a park near the United Center as the area was blocked off ahead of a march of activists heading there.

Meanwhile, pro-Palestinian protesters in Union Park played hacky sack on Wednesday afternoon. Parents carried children atop their shoulders, and others sat on the grass in the sun as protest leaders chanted, "The whole world is watching."

The crowd included residents of Chicago's southwest suburbs, which have one of the largest concentrations of Palestinians in the country. Busloads of families and students from neighbouring areas came to the demonstration.

Raed Shuk, 48, brought his children from the suburbs, including his 2-year-old son. Shuk, whose parents are Palestinian, said they have come to so many rallies that his son knows the chants by heart.

"Everybody's humanity needs to be equally addressed here and there," he said of Gaza. "I want to help my children learn from this experience that you always like to stand up for your rights and always peacefully protest."

The rally near the United Center was organised by the US Palestinian Community Network, a Palestinian and Arab community-based organisation.

It came one night after an intense standoff with Chicago police at a protest not affiliated with a coalition of more than 200 groups that has organised other permitted rallies and marches this week.

Green Party presidential candidate Jill Stein attended Wednesday's rally and criticised police use of force, calling them an "overwhelming presence."

"This is an absolute intimidation of the American people to silence our protest” she said in an interview with The Associated Press. "...This is an absolute violation of our basic democratic rights."

Chicago Police Superintendent Larry Snelling said on Wednesday that those arrested outside the Israeli Consulate, about 3.2 kilometres from the United Center where Democrats were meeting, "showed up with the intention of committing acts of violence, vandalism."