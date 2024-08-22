Democratic Representative Ilhan Omar has blasted the "humiliation" US Secretary of State Antony Blinken endured during his recent trip to Israel, where he failed to convince hawkish PM Benjamin Netanyahu and secure a breakthrough for a Gaza ceasefire deal.

"Now ask yourselves, how does our Secretary of State travel 11 times begging for an end to a situation that we truly have continued to provide the bombs and the weapons that are creating that situation," the Minnesota representative told the “Uncommitted” movement's press conference in Chicago, Illinois, on Wednesday where thousands of delegates gathered for the Democratic National Convention (DNC).

"How do we allow our Secretary of State to go into Israel and say we are close to securing a ceasefire now for the 11th time, to leave for Egypt, only for 'Bibi' Netanyahu to have a press conference right after him and say we are not taking a deal?" she said, referring to Netanyahu.

"How are we not ashamed that that is the humiliation that our administration's representatives are faced with?

"It's not just the hypocrisy of saying we respect international law, but humiliation," she added.

Omar also criticised the Biden administration for "refusing to recognise the genocidal war" that is taking place in Gaza, adding: "Working tirelessly for a ceasefire is really not a thing, and they should be ashamed of themselves for saying such thing, because we supply these weapons."

"So if you really want a ceasefire, you just stop sending the weapons," she added.

Speaking at the same event, Missouri Representative Cori Bush, who lost the Democratic primary to challenger St. Louis County Prosecutor Wesley Bell, who was backed by pro-Israel lobby groups, called on her Democratic colleagues to uphold their values.

Bush said that over 40,000 men, women and children in Gaza have been killed by "weapons that we, the United States, have manufactured and paid for."

"Millions of people starving in this place while facing the continued dropping of bombs that the United States has paid for," she said.

"They question us about why we stand, and why we keep talking and marching and crying and pushing and demanding, and the bombs keep dropping and they're not listening."

Blinken ended his ninth trip to the Middle East since October 7 following stops in Qatar, Egypt and Israel without achieving a breakthrough in the Gaza cease-fire talks.