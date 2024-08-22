Indonesia's parliament has delayed passing revisions to an elections law that had threatened to spark protests.

The parliament had planned to ratify on Thursday morning changes that would have reversed a ruling by the constitutional court earlier this week.

The amendments by parliament aim to strengthen the clout of Indonesia's outgoing president Joko Widodo.

The legislative changes would have blocked a vocal government critic in the race for the Jakarta governor's influential post and paved the way for Widodo's youngest son to run in elections in Java this November.

Deputy House speaker Sufmi Dasco Ahmad said the plenary session had been delayed because not enough legislators showed up to vote.

On Tuesday, the Constitutional Court revoked a minimum threshold requirement to nominate candidates in regional elections and kept the minimum age limit of 30 years for candidates

That ruling effectively blocks the candidacy of the president's 29-year-old son Kaseang Pangarep from contesting the race for deputy governor in Central Java. It would allow Anies Baswedan, the current favourite, to run in Jakarta

But within 24 hours the parliament had tabled an emergency revision to annul the changes, which it is expected to ratify on Thursday, said legislator Luluk Hamidah.

It is unclear how long the vote on the motion will be delayed, or if it will occur later on Thursday.