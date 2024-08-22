“A pro-worker, anti-war and climate emergency agenda.”

This is what Jill Stein, the Green Party’s nominee for the 2024 US presidential elections, promises will be the main focus of her politics for the next four years if she wins the elections in November.

She aims to “offer a choice for the people outside the failed two-party system,” – a reference to the Republicans and Democrats who have alternately governed the country since the mid-1800s.

Stein has been vocal about her opposition to the US's support for Israeli policies for many years, including during her previous presidential run in 2016.

At the height of pro-Palestine encampment protests across the country, on April 28, the Green Party candidate was arrested at a student demonstration at Washington University.

A video showed her being forced to the ground and handcuffed from the back by the police while showing support for a protest against the university’s financial ties with Israel, whose genocidal war on Gaza has so far claimed more than 40,000 Palestinian lives.

Stein, known for her pro-Palestine stance, said in an interview with TRT Worldthat the US “should not provide weapons for the genocide in the first place, and certainly not for this to be expanded into a regional war that could even go beyond a regional basis.”

“As a Jew who grew up just after the Holocaust, with relatives who fled pogroms and a grandfather named Israel, I take ‘never again’ seriously. And that means never again for anyone,” she posted on X, on October 31, at the onset of the Israeli war on Gaza.

“Never again is now. We must put an immediate stop to this genocide,” Stein wrote.

Who is Jill Stein?

Born in 1950 to Russian Jewish parents, Stein was brought up within Reform Judaism, a movement characterised by a progressive approach to Jewish tradition and practice.

Before entering politics, Stein worked as an internal medicine physician and taught at Harvard Medical School.

She became an environmental health activist and organiser after recognising that many of her patients' health issues were linked to environmental pollution.

In 2012 and 2016, Stein ran for president, finishing fourth both times but increasing her vote count significantly in 2016.

In 2016, the Green Party candidate made headlines for calling for an independent investigation into the September 11 terror attacks in the US in 2001, asserting that the previous investigations, which cited failures of the CIA and FBI as the cause for the failure to prevent the attacks, were “stonewalled” by the Bush administration.

“I think I would not have assassinated Osama bin Laden but would have captured him and brought him to trial,” Stein said in an interview during the election period in September 2016.